Monday, May 29, 2023
Sports Outdoors

After catching walleye of a lifetime, now for that dream muskie

Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week. Provided photo

Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week.

Provided

After catching the walleye of his life last week, Pete Riedesel texted, “Look at the tail of that beast . . . was as big as my hand. Now I need the 50-inch musky.”

He was fishing Lake Tomahawk in northern Wisconsin when he caught the 31-inch, 10-pound walleye.

“Probably never again, what a fish to hold, a little No. 8 jerkbait in his mouth,” he texted.

Riedesel, a retired educator, is one of the best anglers I’ve had the chance to fish with often. It’s good to know that even the great anglers who fish nearly every day still chase dreams. I suspect the dream of a 50-inch muskie will be harder to reach.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

