Man killed in East Side shooting

A man has died after he was shot Saturday night in the East Side neighborhood.
The man, 20, was walking just before 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue L when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.
Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue,
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a black car that was passing by fired shots around 1:40 a.m.
These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.
A recently passed bill, similar to a New York City law, would provide pay protections for freelance workers. An Aurora-based freelancer urges Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it and make Illinois the first state to extend such protections on a broad scale.