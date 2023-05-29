The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023
Man killed in East Side shooting

The man, 20, was walking in the 9800 block of South Avenue L when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were killed and nine others wounded in shootings May 17, 2021 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A man has died after he was shot Saturday night in the East Side neighborhood.

The man, 20, was walking just before 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue L when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week. Provided photo
Sports
After catching walleye of a lifetime, now for that dream muskie
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.
By Dale Bowman
 
A gavel.
Crime
Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police sirens
Crime
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a black car that was passing by fired shots around 1:40 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Congress is considering whether to require Medicaid recipients to work. But nearly all of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness.
Letters to the Editor
Say no to Medicaid work requirements
These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.
By Letters to the Editor
 
I’ve heard nightmare stories from fellow freelancers who need to chase clients for payment.
Other Views
Freelancers, a new law in Illinois says you have the right to be paid on time
A recently passed bill, similar to a New York City law, would provide pay protections for freelance workers. An Aurora-based freelancer urges Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it and make Illinois the first state to extend such protections on a broad scale.
By Anna Burgess Yang
 