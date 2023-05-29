The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023

White Sox’ Liam Hendriks won’t pitch ninth inning in first outing, which could be tonight

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert lands on injured injured with ankle inflammation to make room for Hendriks

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks returned to the team Monday. (AP)

White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks pitches against the against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

The White Sox made the expected move official Monday, reinstating right-hander Liam Hendriks from the injured list, setting the stage for the three-time All-Star closer’s first appearance since his bout with cancer.

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert (2-1, 5.91 ERA) was placed on the 15-day injured list to make room on the roster.

The three-time All-Star posted on his Instagram “See you soon on the Southside” on Sunday and the team followed with the announcement that Hendriks is back after undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud. Welcome back Liam Hendriks,” the Sox posted on their Twitter account.

Hendriks, 34, could make his first appearance of the season as soon as Monday night when the Sox host the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, but it won’t be in the closer’s role. The Sox want to ease Hendriks back in competitive action.

“Our goal is to get him in the game, see how he feels, see what the adrenaline does for him and evaluate it after,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “If it takes one game and put him in that closer’s role, that’s what we’ll do. If it takes two, that’s what we’ll do.”

Hendriks disclosed in January that he had cancer. He had his last round of chemotherapy April 3, and on April 20 he announced he was cancer free.

