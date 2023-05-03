Horoscope for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s important to know that you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Don’t be impatient. Do not insist on getting your own way. Be generous, cooperative and go along to get along (for your sake). This is the best way to have a good day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s easy to fall into disputes and arguments with work colleagues. Or perhaps these arguments are with people who are dealing with your health or something to do with a pet. Whatever the case, why even go there? Don’t get your belly in a rash.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents must be patient with their kids because this is the kind of day where it’s easy to lose it. Everyone is short-tempered and quick to fight. The result of course will be that everyone will be miserable. You don’t want to be miserable. Therefore, stay cool. Be patient.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family arguments or spats (especially with a female family member) might arise. But what will this accomplish other than upsetting everyone? You will be aggressive because Mars is in your sign. Therefore, your choice is: Will you be part of the problem or part of the solution?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With the sun at the top of your chart, you are high visibility at this time, which means people notice you. You might want to keep this in mind if you feel upset or angry with someone. Why create a bad impression? Fortunately, Venus promotes warm relations with friends. Go with what works.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money disputes might arise today, which are difficult to avoid because people are touchy about their money. Meanwhile, you make a great impression on bosses, parents and people in authority at this time, so why would you waste this opportunity? Get your facts. Think things through.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You need to have harmony in your surroundings, and you like to get along with others. Although you’re an excellent debater, arguments are not fun. They are unsettling and can ruin your day. Therefore, avoid arguments with authority types today. Be kind to yourself. Go gently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The best way to keep the peace is to avoid talking about controversial subjects because today there is no winning. Do your best to be diplomatic when dealing with ex-partners and old friends from your past. Ultimately, you might have to agree to disagree. Accept this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Even though relations with friends or members of groups are challenging today; nevertheless, your relations with partners and people who are close to you will be warm and supportive. Therefore, avoid the difficult exchanges. Talk to people who care for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This continues to be a playful time for you! Plus, relations with coworkers are mutually supportive and positive. This means your challenge today is dealing with partners, spouses and close friends. Be aware that arguments might be public. (Be patient to avoid foot-in-mouth-disease.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with family are positive at this time. Home repairs and fun activities with kids are excellent choices for you. Nevertheless, it might be hard to avoid becoming embroiled in work-related arguments and disputes. Say as little as possible so you have no regrets later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your life is relatively busy now with short trips, errands and appointments. Avoid disputes with your kids. Likewise, avoid lovers’ quarrels. Instead, focus on improving your home and perhaps redecorating to make things look and feel more attractive. Do what’s best for you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dule Hill (1975) shares your birthday. You are a compassionate, caring person who has strong ethics and moral values. You are strong-willed, efficient and organized. This year is about service to others, especially family, which is why it’s important that you take care of yourself so that you can be of use to others. Time for a makeover?

