The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Homeless people deserve to be treated with respect on CTA

Verbal abuse and other harassment by CTA-contracted private security workers occurs on a daily basis, a homeless outreach volunteer writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Homeless people deserve to be treated with respect on CTA
People get on the blue line heading towards O’hare at the CTA Blue line Clark and Lake staton in the Loop, Sunday, April 30, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Commuters get on the Blue Line to O’Hare at the Clark and Lake staton in the Loop on April 30.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The screams came from a gaggle of CTA-contracted private security workers walking through the Jefferson Park Transit Center. “Get out of here!” The deafening commands I heard a few days ago were directed at a shuffling, rail-thin older man struggling to hold up his pants with one hand while carrying a shopping bag of his belongings with the other. 

The security workers followed him for a few minutes, taunting him with loud commands to move along. Without replying, the man shuffled more quickly, almost falling as he tried to comply. I asked the homeless gentleman if I could call 911 to help end the verbal assault, and he replied, “No, it will only make it worse”

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Shocking and unacceptable verbal abuse and other forms of harassment by CTA-contracted private security workers occurs on a daily basis and must end immediately.

Verbal abuse and harassment is dehumanizing. It erodes and eventually destroys the human spirit. Abusive experiences also undermine people’s attempts to seek help and move on from homelessness. Too many unsheltered people in Chicago are left living in fear and isolation. 

The CTA and City Council need to relay to these contracted security workers that the verbal abuse and harassment of unsheltered residents is unacceptable. 

Monica Dillon, NWS Homeless Outreach Volunteers, Norwood Park

Give public workers the recognition they’ve earned

Every day, public servants carry out critical work that allows our society to function. We rely on public servants for our daily safety through emergency services and preventing crime and terrorism; to ensure we build and maintain the physical infrastructure allowing us to move from place to place, communicate across long distances, power our homes or drink clean water; to educate our children; to administer critical social programs like Social Security and Medicare; and much more.

Too often their work goes unnoticed until something goes wrong. Yet public servants work every day to provide a stable foundation for all of us to enjoy our lives and our freedom. We should thank them more often — or at least once a year.

That’s why, since 1985, the first week of May has been designated Public Service Recognition Week. I hope you will join me in expressing your appreciation to those who serve our communities and our country. 

Frank Frieri, La Grange Highlands

Simple question

Why do gun shops have more rights in Illinois now than my grandchildren do to feel safe in school?

Elizabeth Marren, Beverly 

Rape victims should be priority

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago CEO Nicole Robinson was right about the need to commit to treating the victims of rape. After the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, some politicians, including those in Illinois, repeatedly highlighted the specter of the rape of women without advocating stronger penalties for offenders or treatment of victims.

That is demagoguery. Once again we were confronted by politicians’ speeches in lieu of action. 

Jim Halas, Norridge

Next Up In Commentary
That text that got Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News is really no surprise
Supreme Court ethics hearings face tough, but necessary, road to reform
Jerry Reinsdorf and the truth make an appearance as the White Sox struggle
Guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial are a bad omen for Mike Madigan, but a good sign for Illinois
White Sox’ rebuild? Call it the seven-year curse
Big bucks for a rich university, not enough money for poor migrants
The Latest
the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks play at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 13, 2022.
NFL
NFL highlights economic impact of last season’s game in Germany
The league said its regular-season game in Germany created an economic impact of 70.2 million euros ($77.6 million) for host city Munich.
By Associated Press
 
Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ record then later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, has died. He was 83.
Olympic Sports
Ralph Boston, Olympic gold-medal winner and first to long jump 27 feet, dies at 83
Boston broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark. His first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 with a jump of 26 feet, 11 inches that surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Jesse Owens.
By Associated Press
 
Marina Mabrey, left, dives for the ball against Courtney Vandersloot during a Euroleague playoff game last month.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky guard Marina Mabrey will arrive to camp fresh off a championship, Finals MVP honors
This offseason the Sky acquired Mabrey, a restricted free agent, in a four-team trade and signed her to a three-year deal.
By Annie Costabile
 
FILE - APRIL 24, 2023: It was reported that Fox News has announced that it has parted ways with Tucker Carlson, the network’s highest-rated prime-time host April 24, 2023. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775892907
Columnists
That text that got Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News is really no surprise
Carlson’s text is bad, but certainly not surprising given his track record of white nationalism, conspiracy theories, lies and fear-mongering.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Screenshot_2023_05_03_at_11.40.41_AM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows
Reginald Clay Jr., 24, ran from officers who approached him and a group of people in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street on April 15, officials have said.
By Tom Schuba
 