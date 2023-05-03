The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Kevin Costner, wife divorcing after nearly 19 years of marriage

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

By  Associated Press
   
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars in 2022 in Los Angeles.&nbsp;

AP

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

It’s not just Costner’s personal life that faces turbulence: The “Yellowstone” star was a no-show at a PaleyFest fan event last month. His failure to appear, along with the absences of show creator Taylor Sheridan and other key cast members, only fueled speculation that Costner might be leaving the Western drama.

“Yellowstone” aired its Season 5 midseason finale Jan. 1, and the show is set to return for the second half this summer. 

Executive Keith Cox, a president at the Paramount Network, addressed the elephant in the room during the PaleyFest session, saying he was “very confident” that “the star, the face of our show” will “continue with the show.” 

Contributing: USA Today

