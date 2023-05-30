The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Eat Well Well Taste

Is your favorite cereal healthy? What to know about the nutrition info on the box

Cereal makes up only 7% of the U.S. population’s added sugar intake, fifth on the list of the top sources of added sugars.

By  Clare Mulroy | USA Today
   
SHARE Is your favorite cereal healthy? What to know about the nutrition info on the box
Cereal is one of the quickest breakfast options, but how does it impact our overall nutrition profile?&nbsp;

Cereal is one of the quickest breakfast options, but how does it impact our overall nutrition profile?

stock.adobe.com

Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?

It’s more than just a saying — studies suggest regular breakfast intake in children results in higher academic performance in the classroom. 

A 2021 Ohio State University study found 15% of adults skip breakfast, but those who miss out on the first meal of the day also miss out on important nutrients and have an overall lower diet quality. 

Cereal is one of the quickest breakfast options, but how does it impact our overall nutrition profile? Here’s how to get the most out of your meal. 

What is the healthiest cereal?

The healthiest cereal is going to be a fiber-heavy, fortified cereal made with whole grains. 

Here’s the good news — you don’t need to break the bank to get a nutritionally-dense, healthy cereal option. In fact, many pricey organic cereals are not fortified.

Fortified food has added nutrients, making the item like a “multivitamin,” says Chris Mohr, a registered dietitian and founder of Mohr Results.

“Ready-to-eat cereal is actually one of the top sources of nutrition for kids in particular,” Mohr says. “A key element of breakfast cereal is that fortification because then you’re getting those vitamins and minerals that you’re usually not otherwise getting.”

Regular breakfast consumers generally have a higher intake of dietary fiber, B vitamins like folate, calcium, iron and magnesium and zinc.

Mohr recommends searching for “whole grains” on the back ingredient label. Whole grain cereal has the grain kernel completely intact rather than removing the germ and bran in processing, which casts aside many important vitamins, minerals, fibers and phytonutrients, which prevent cell damage. 

You should also keep an eye out for fiber content. Cereals are among the highest source of fiber for Americans. Mohr recommends choosing a cereal with at least three grams of fiber per serving, though many cereal types offer much more fiber than that. 

But in general, any type of cereal is going to add a certain amount of fiber and nutrition to your breakfast, Mohr says. 

Is cereal healthy?

Added sugar is one of the biggest concerns with cereal intake, but it’s not as big of a problem as you’d expect, Mohr says. 

Cereal makes up only 7% of the U.S. population’s added sugar intake, fifth on the list of the top sources of added sugars. It’s far below sugar-sweetened beverages (24%) and desserts and sweet snacks (11%). Even coffee and tea add more sugar to our diet than cereal. 

“They’re getting more nutrition even if they are getting a little bit more sugar because in the grand scheme of things, it’s pretty low on the list of added sugar in the U.S. diet,” Mohr says. “If you’re eating cereal as breakfast with your fruit and milk and a hard-boiled egg to get some more protein, you’re certainly aligned with the dietary guidelines.”

Searching for cereal with less added sugar (the average cereal has about 8 to 10 grams per serving, Mohr says) is certainly a healthier choice, but it doesn’t mean you should avoid cereal with added sugar in general.

“At the end of the day, foods that taste good people are more likely to eat,” Mohr says, noting the nutrients you’d be missing without eating cereal. 

You’ll also likely be eating your cereal with milk, which adds additional calcium and vitamins to your diet. A breakfast of cereal and milk compared to an empty stomach positively affects cognitive function at school for children, studies show. And according to a 2019 study, children who regularly ate cereal had a 29% higher dairy intake and 61% higher overall whole grain intake.

Mohr recommends pairing your bowl with some fruit, granola or extra protein like an egg, yogurt or nuts. 

Are Cheerios healthy?

AdobeStock_120931817.jpeg

stock.adobe.com

Have you seen the heart on the front of a Cheerios box? It’s not just marketing — the main ingredient in the cereal is whole grain oats and oat fiber is known to lower cholesterol. 

One serving of Cheerios contains only 1 gram of added sugar, 4 grams of dietary fiber and 2 grams of soluble fiber. 

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Well
Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions
Ask the Doctors: Weigh benefits of statins against possible rise in glucose level
Should you be counting your macros as part of a healthy diet?
A skin patch to treat peanut allergies? Study involving toddlers shows promise
Bo Jackson reveals he’s suffered from hiccups for nearly a year, will undergo procedure
Diabetes and diet? A nutrition expert weighs in on healthy food choices and myths
The Latest
BGM_04495.jpg
Movies and TV
Monster gives a grieving family more grief in stylish horror film ‘The Boogeyman’
Widowed man’s children have reason to be afraid of the dark.
By Richard Roeper
 
Pasta carbonara with peas is all about Italian comfort food.
Recipes
Pasta carbonara with peas: Eggs, cheese and noodles combine for delectable dish
The most important element in this recipe is the egg and cheese mixture, which coats the hot noodles and creates the slick sauce that binds the dish. Sweet peas and bacon add flare.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, March 24, 2018. Top U.N. officials and health industry leaders are trying to tackle a surge in tuberculosis, which is now killing more people worldwide than COVID-19 or AIDS. Among the problems: a high number of cases in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Sudan. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File) ORG XMIT: WX102
Other Views
Tuberculosis is a global health threat
If public health infrastructure isn’t strengthened, experts say the risk of more TB cases and deaths will increase worldwide, a Yale University physician writes. The U.S. should build on the momentum developed during COVID-19 to address TB.
By Sheela Shenoi
 
There was fierce opposition to the school closings in many neighborhoods. Here, Matthew Johnson, center, a local school council member at Dewey Elementary, speaks out at a May 18, 2013 closings protest.&nbsp;
Editorials
Chicago must do better for kids after the broken promises of school closings
Chicago can’t change what happened 10 years ago, when City Hall closed dozens of schools despite warnings that it was a terrible idea. But CPS is at a make-or-break moment now. The mistakes of the past should be motivation to do better for students moving forward.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The role America’s technology platforms played in survival of Black- and woman-owned businesses cannot be understated.
Letters to the Editor
Tech is vital to Chicago’s Black-owned businesses
Some of the tools that enabled us to adapt our small businesses during the pandemic are under threat as Congress considers legislation to regulate technology companies, a South Side business owner writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 