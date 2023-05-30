The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Ground beef and pasta skillet primavera provides a low-cost, high-flavor meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Ground beef and pasta skillet primavera.

Try ground beef and pasta skillet primavera for your next lunch or dinner.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Ground beef and pasta skillet primavera

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 to 18 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound 96% lean ground beef

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked whole-wheat rotini pasta

2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Heat large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add ground beef; cook 6 to 7 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Per serving: 264 calories, 29 grams protein, 5 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 138 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Tex-Mex chicken pot pie

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 large tortillas, warmed

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed less-fat less-sodium cream of mushroom soup

2 cups cooked chicken or 1 (12-ounce) can drained chicken breast

1 (16-ounce) package frozen vegetables for soup, thawed and drained

1 (4-ounce) can mild chopped green chiles

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate with a tortilla. In a large bowl, mix soup, chicken, vegetables, chiles and cilantro. Spoon into lined pie plate. Top with the other tortilla. Coat with cooking spray. Cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 25 more minutes or until top is golden and filling is hot. Cut into 6 wedges and serve immediately.

NOTE: To warm tortillas, roll them in damp paper towels and microwave on high (100% power) for 20 seconds.

Per serving: 203 calories, 17 grams protein, 4 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 37 milligrams cholesterol, 412 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Thai shrimp with pasta

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

3 dried lemongrass stalks

3 cups hot water

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons Szechwan seasoning

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1 pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined, or cleaned frozen cooked shrimp (thawed and tails removed)

6 ounces angel hair pasta

5 cups torn fresh spinach leaves

1/4 cup salted nuts (such as cashews or almonds)

Place lemongrass and hot water in a 1-quart microwave-safe glass measuring cup; cover and microwave on high (100% power) for 5 minutes; cool. Remove lemongrass to cutting board, reserving water. Slice lemongrass lengthwise and finely chop. In a large, nonstick skillet, combine lemongrass, reserved water, wine, garlic powder, salt and Szechwan seasoning; bring to a boil. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Add shrimp and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until it turns pink. (If using frozen shrimp, cook 2 minutes.) Meanwhile, cook pasta according to directions; drain and rinse. Return pasta to cooking pot. Add spinach and shrimp mixture to pasta; toss. Garnish with nuts before serving.

NOTE: Look for lemongrass stalks in the spice aisle.

Per serving: 327 calories, 28 grams protein, 5 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 159 milligrams cholesterol, 332 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Lamb sandwiches on rosemary bread

Or you can choose another type of bread. Brush the bread with olive oil and layer it with lamb slices, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and arugula.

Tomato soup with orzo and white beans

Have a flavorful no-meat soup. In a medium pot over medium heat, cook 1 large chopped onion, 1 small chopped green bell pepper, 2 minced cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 tablespoon olive oil for 6 minutes or until softened. Add 1/3 cup orzo, 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and onions (with liquid), 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium white beans, 2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth, and coarse salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook 7 to 9 minutes or until orzo is tender but still firm. Stir 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan into the soup and ladle into bowls.

