Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Are Republicans finally ready to embrace a Black presidential candidate?

Tim Scott reminds me of another Black Republican, former Oklahoma U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, who decided not to run for re-election in 2002, a reader from Itasca writes. Why didn’t Republicans do more to keep him around? Maybe they’ll do better with Scott.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., takes photos with attendees after speaking during a town hall for his presidential campaign on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Goose Creek, S.C. Scott, the Senate’s sole Black Republican, officially launched his 2024 bid last week. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) ORG XMIT: SCMK112

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., takes photos with attendees after a town hall for his presidential campaign on May 28 in Goose Creek, S.C. Scott, is the Senate’s sole Black Republican.

AP

Former president Donald Trump did better in the 2020 U.S. presidential election among Black voters than in 2016. Wouldn’t it pay Republicans to have more Black spokespersons?

I thought that the GOP might be moving in that direction when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in 2021. Scott said everything his party needed him to say. Now he’s running for president, as are Larry Elder, a Black conservative talk radio host, and two others of Indian descent, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Scott reminds me of another African American Republican, former Oklahoma U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts.

We should recognize a possible benefit of this sudden Republican interest in inclusion: a larger, more diverse talent pool of candidates. Youth and diversity could benefit both political parties.

In 1984, Democrats threw a political Hail Mary by choosing Geraldine Ferraro as Walter Mondale’s vice presidential running mate against Ronald Reagan — and lost badly. Democrats lost with Hillary Clinton (electorally) against Trump in 2016. However, six women ran in the 2020 Democratic primaries, with Kamala Harris emerging as Biden’s running mate.

The point is that Democrats seem more willing to encourage, even risk courting women and/or people of color to their cause. You may recall that Democrats selected a Black nominee who won the presidency — twice.

Incidentally, Watts decided not to run for re-election in 2002. That’s odd. Why didn’t Republicans do more to keep him around? Maybe they’ll do better with Scott. Let’s see which party truly embraces inclusion.

Jim Newton, Itasca

Expanded outdoor dining means increased traffic whining

Closing Clark Street to allow restaurants to put tables in the street for outdoor dining was and is a terrible idea. Few things are more important in a big city than facilitating traffic flow on arterial streets. Ald. Brendan Reilly’s survey of 3,000 residents captures the opinions of only one group. What about the thousands of people who have their commutes disrupted by the rerouting of the CTA’s #22 Clark St. bus? Who is asking them what they think?

David A. Schabes, River North 

Less product, more waste

We’re not only stuck with “shrinkflation” as highlighted in the Sun-Times earlier this week, but the smaller containers and wrappings adding to our daily recycling and disposal as we attempt to maintain the same volume we’re used to. The public isn’t stupid, so tell the industry we’ll pay more for the status quo. Also, bear in mind that the cost of changes are passed onto us.

Fred J. Wittenberg, Evanston

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears
Bears
Cody Whitehair in a comfort zone at center
“It’s kind of like riding a bike,” said Whitehair, who has transitioned from guard to center and back since his rookie season with the Bears in 2016 — when he moved to center four days before the season opener.
By Mark Potash
 
Esther Hernandez wipes away tears as her sons, Jose and Rosendo Hernandez talk to reporters Wednesday, after a judge granted the brothers certificates of innocence. The brothers spent 26 years in prison for a 1997 murder, but their convictions were overturned last year based on allegations they were framed by Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara.
Crime
Wrongly convicted brothers who spent 26 years in prison get certificate of innocence, apology
Juan and Rosendo Hernandez were convicted in a 1997 shooting case investigated by former CPD Det. Raymond Guevara. The brothers were released last year.
By Andy Grimm
 
Sexual_Misconduct_Danny_Masterson.jpg
Celebrities
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of two rape counts
His prominence in the Church of Scientology was central to case against the former ‘That ’70s Show’ star.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele left his start against the Rays on Wednesday after three perfect innings.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start vs. Rays with left forearm tightness
Steele retired all nine batters he faced in the Cubs’ 4-3 loss.
By Maddie Lee
 
General exterior views at Arlington International Racecourse on September 29, 2021 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the property, a move that could see them leave their longtime home of Soldier Field.
Bears
Arlington Park track’s property tax bill cut by half
The property tax bill for Arlington Park this year was reduced from $16.1 million to $7.8 million.
By Jake Griffin | Daily Herald
 