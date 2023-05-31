Things to do in Chicago June 1-7: The Mix

Theater

Saint Aubyn (center), who stars in “Personality” as Lloyd Price, plays the role at last year’s world premiere production. © Mark Garvin 250

B. Jeffrey Madoff’s new show “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” salutes the trailblazing performer’s life and legacy. Based on interviews with Price, it features all the hit songs: “Stagger Lee,” “Personality,” “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and more. Broadway veterans Saint Aubyn and Stanley Wayne Mathis lead the cast; Sheldon Epps directs. From June 2-Sept. 3 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45+. Visit personalitymusical.com.

Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim were inspired by “Romeo and Juliet” when they wrote their classic musical, “West Side Story.” The story of young love, set in New York City, stars Ryan McCartan (Tony) and Kanisha Marie Feliciano (Maria). From June 2-25 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $30+. Visit lyricopera.org.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo.” Maja Prgomet

Cirque du Soleil sets “Corteo” in a magical world between heaven and earth where a clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere. From June 1-4 at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Tickets: $44+. Visit cirquedusoliel.com/corteo.

“Don’t Quit Your Daydream” is The Second City’s newest mainstage show featuring Andy Bolduc, Kiley Fitzgerald, Claire McFadden, Evan Mills, Julia Morales and Jordan Stafford. In an open run beginning June 1 at 1616 N. Wells. Tickets: $39+. Visit secondcity.com.

Music Theater Works presents Roger O. Hirson and Stephen Schwartz’s Tony Award-winning “Pippin,” a coming-of-age musical about a young man searching for what he wants in life. Kyle A. Dougan directs. From June 1-25 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $39-$106. Visit musictheaterworks.com.

John Pielmeier’s drama “Agnes of God” explores the crossroads of Catholic faith and modern psychiatry as a doctor unravels a web of lies after a dead infant is found at a convent. Greg Kolack directs. From June 1-July 9 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets, $15-$40. Visit redtwisttheatre.org.

The 34th annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival features performances from more than 30 companies and solo artists, with a focus on new work. From June 2-July 1 at four venues: Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California; Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen; Labyrinth Arts, 4477A N. Elston; Color Club, 4146 N. Elston. Tickets: $20 or pay-what-you-can. Visit rhinofest.com.

BrightSide Theatre presents Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical “Gypsy,” the story of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success. From June 2-18 at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 W. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets: $33. Visit brightsidetheatre.com.

“The Memory Place” is a collaborative work, amplifying Pivot Art’s multidisciplinary approach and site-specific aesthetic, that focuses on cultural memory and hidden histories. From June 1-11 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets. $35. For a complete list of events, visit pivotarts.org.

The National Theater Company of Mexico presents “Emiliano Zapata’s Women,” Conchi Leon’s drama that builds a portrait of Mexican revolutionary Zapata from the viewpoint of the women who claim to have known him. At 7:30 p.m. June 2-3 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Tickets: $30-$40. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

Chicago Puppet Lab Showcase features 10 local artists who present new theater work created while in residence at the Chicago Puppet Festival’s developmental lab. From June 3-11. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $20. Visit chicagopuppetfest.org.

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts presents Mandala Makers Festival, which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia. June 4 and 11 at Republic Bank parking lot, 2720 W. Devon. Admission is free. Visit mandalaarts.org.

Dance

“Superbloom” by the Seldoms. Andrew Glatt

The Seldoms perform “Superbloom,” a colorful multimedia piece which choreographer Carrie Hanson says is about “the resilience and fragility of the natural world.” Live accompaniment is by the music duo Finom. At 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $25-$65. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre performs Shannon Alvis, Katlin Bourgeois and Joe Cerqua’s “Identity City,” an evening-length piece about identity. At 7:30 p.m. June 2-3 at Studio5 Performing Arts Center, 1938 Dempster, Evanston. Tickets: $35-$50. Visit cerquarivera.org.

See Chicago Dance presents Chicago Dance Month, a monthlong series of more than 60 performances plus classes and other events. From June 1-30 at various locations around the city. A free kickoff celebration takes place from 3-4:30 p.m. June 3 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. For a complete list of events, visit seechicagodance.com.

Music

Taylor Swift performs May 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. George Walker IV/AP

The city’s hottest tickets of the week, if not the whole summer, are for Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field shows on her The Eras Tour. All three shows sold out not long after the Ticketmaster-crashing on-sale date, and reports from the road say Swifties are getting an exhaustive show for their money. 6:30 p.m. June 2, 3 and 4 at 1410 Special Olympics Dr.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival features performances by Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard, Dexter Walker & Zion Movement, Nate Martin & S.I.G.N., a tribute to church choirs and more. From noon-9 p.m. June 3 in Millennium Park’s Central Promenade and Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagogospelmusicfestival.us.

Maxwell Street Klezmer Band David Sutton

Maxwell Street Klezmer Band celebrates its 40th anniversary with musicians and singers from around the country joining them for a retrospective of the band’s music as well as the premiere of new work. Among the guests is Lisa Fishman, who recently played Yente the Matchmaker in the off-Broadway staging of “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.” At 2 and 5:30 p.m. June 4 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $36. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Evangeline is coming to Golden Dagger. Shervin Laniez

Singer-songwriter Evangeline not only released her debut EP “Fuzzy” in May but she also plays a touring singer (aka herself) and performs her original songs in the upcoming Jenna Ortega film “Winter Spring Summer Fall.” Quinn Tsan and J. Golden open at 8 p.m. June 4 at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted. Tickets: $15. Visit goldendagger.com.

Museums

“Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop” is an exhibit about the iconic artist’s life, which features more than 200 original Warhol works and photographs from the Bank of America Collection and the College of DuPage’s Art Collection. Plus there are interactive exhibits, a children’s pop art print factory, a Studio 54 experience and more. From June 3-Sept. 10 at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Admission: $25-$40. Visit theccma.org.

Family Fun

Chicago Children’s Theatre has begun five new “Walkie Talkies” in its family-friendly podcast series of audio adventure tours of Chicago. Created by local theater artists, each free episode engages imaginations while noting landmarks, city history and other sites. New offerings include The 606, Montrose Point and Welles Park. For more information and a complete list of all 17 podcasts in the series, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival featuring eight unique bouncy attractions including an obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit, a disco dome, a sports arena and more. To June 18 at Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. Tickets: $23+ for a 90-minute pass. Visit bouncethemall.com.

Festival fun

The 57th Street Art Fair. Courtesy of 57th Street Art Fair

More than 150 juried artists take part in the 57th Street Art Fair, which features jewelry, photography, printmaking, painting, fiber art and much more. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 3 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4 on 57th between Kenwood and Woodlawn. Admission is free. Visit 57thstreetartfair.org.

The music lineup for Do Division includes Jesse Royal, W.I.T.C.H, Cloakroom, Bobby Oroza, Vundabar and Dan Deacon. Plus vendors, family events, a fashion show and more. From 5-10 p.m. June 2 and noon-10 p.m. June 3-4 on Division from Damen to Leavitt. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit westtownchamber.org/do-division.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest features Chicago dogs from area stands, a hot dog eating contest, a dog parade and more. Admission: $10 suggested donation. From noon-10 p.m. June 3-4 on Milwaukee from Irving Park to Belle Plaine. Visit windycityhotdogfest.com.

