The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Boy, 16, fatally shot in Joliet

The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of South Joliet Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, fatally shot in Joliet
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday night in Joliet.

Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of South Joliet Street and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, Joliet police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Will County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
William Brandt, influential Democrat, corporate restructuring pioneer, dies at 73
6 teens held, 4 cops hurt in Six Flags melee
15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
4 wounded in Englewood shooting
The Latest
Hard cheeses like cheddar can stay fresh in the fridge for up to six months if the package is unopened. In the freezer, that same unopened package can last six months.
Taste
Can you freeze cheese to keep it fresh? Here’s what you need to know
Yes, you can freeze cheese, but be warned that some types freeze better than others.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
SANCTUARY_Still_3_courtesy_of_NEON.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Sanctuary’ creeps are less interesting than they think they are
Rich businessman and his predatory dominatrix play mind games in the empty-calorie sexual drama.
By Richard Roeper
 
The iconic pagoda-style pavilion of Ping Tom Memorial Park, as seen while kayaking Friday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Kayaking the South Branch of the Chicago River, seeing Ping Tom Memorial Park
REI’s reopening of kayak rental and the boathouse at Ping Tom Memorial Park, after three years of closure, gave a chance to explore the unique Chicago park from land and the South Branch of the Chicago River.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Co-worker cheats on his girlfriend — should I tell her?
It’s not clear whether she is aware of his fairly brazen affair with a much younger colleague.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former President Bill Clinton and William Brandt, at Clinton’s Washington, D.C. home in April 2022.
Obituaries
William Brandt, influential Democrat, corporate restructuring pioneer, dies at 73
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said, “Bill was always a no-bulls---, honest and direct sounding board — whether we agreed or not.”
By Lynn Sweet
 