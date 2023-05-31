Boy, 16, fatally shot in Joliet

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday night in Joliet.
Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of South Joliet Street and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, Joliet police said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Will County Coroner’s Office.
No other information was immediately available.
The Latest
Yes, you can freeze cheese, but be warned that some types freeze better than others.
Rich businessman and his predatory dominatrix play mind games in the empty-calorie sexual drama.
REI’s reopening of kayak rental and the boathouse at Ping Tom Memorial Park, after three years of closure, gave a chance to explore the unique Chicago park from land and the South Branch of the Chicago River.
It’s not clear whether she is aware of his fairly brazen affair with a much younger colleague.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said, “Bill was always a no-bulls---, honest and direct sounding board — whether we agreed or not.”