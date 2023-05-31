The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

With his White Sox future uncertain, Lucas Giolito living in the present

“The fortunate part of it is that none of that stuff is relevant until after the season is over,” Giolito said of his impending free-agent status.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE With his White Sox future uncertain, Lucas Giolito living in the present
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito could become a free agent after this season.

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito could become a free agent after this season.

AP

Lucas Giolito will be eligible for free agency for the first time after this season, which means it’s probably the 2019 All-Star right-hander’s last on the South Side. It also means Giolito could be dealt to a contending team before the Aug. 1 trade deadline should the White Sox be out of contention in July.

“The fortunate part of it is that none of that stuff is relevant until after the season is over,” Giolito told the Sun-Times. “It’s all about living in the present and pitching in the present. It’s about going out and giving us a chance to win every time.”

Giolito, who turns 29 in July, says he knows what to focus on.

“When the focus is there, it’s much simpler rather than filling your head with all sorts of thoughts about the future,” he said. “Just focus on the present, and when we get there, we get there.”

Giolito has started three Opening Days for the Sox. He’s 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts after going 11-9 with a disappointing 4.90 ERA following remarkably consistent ERA postings of 3.41, 3.48 and 3.53 from 2019 to 2021.

Giolito is making $10.25 million in his last year of arbitration. While it seems unlikely — Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hasn’t done big, long-term contracts with starting pitchers in the past, and Giolito would place himself in a lucrative market by adding a good season to his career body of work — it wouldn’t make sense for either side to shut down the possibility of Giolito re-signing. Even though a trade before the offseason arrives is more likely than that.

Giolito said the right thing in that regard.

“I think there is a possibility for anything, really,” he said. “We’ll see how that plays out.”

Burger plays second

Jake Burger played the last two innings at second base, where the third baseman has been getting reps before games. Burger handled one easy play, a slow roller to his left.

Burger also hit his 11th home run in the ninth inning. He has 10 homers at home, tied for the most in the majors.

Vaughn locked in

Andrew Vaughn singled and doubled, extending his hitting streak to six games. He’s 10-for-23 with two homers and four doubles during the streak.

“Seeing the ball well and trying to put a good swing on every pitch that’s in the zone,” Vaughn said.

This and that

Eloy Jimenez appeared to be at less than 100% because of a leg issue, but manager Pedro Grifol said it wouldn’t prevent him from playing right field this weekend. At designated hitter Wednesday, Jimenez extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Mike Trout’s .451 career on-base percentage against the Sox is the second-highest career OBP among MLB players with a minimum 200 plate appearances.

Lance Lynn has allowed 15 home runs, one fewer than the Royals’ Jordan Lyles, who leads the majors. Lynn allowed one homer in his three previous starts, all wins.

† Guaranteed Rate Field hosted a naturalization ceremony for the first time, swearing in 24 people from 17 countries. 

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
Shohei Ohtani, Angels pound White Sox and Lance Lynn to take series
Romy Gonzalez, Andrew Vaughn power White Sox to 7-3 victory against Angels
Jameson Taillon shares the story of the text he sent to Liam Hendriks after his cancer diagnosis
Emotional night to remember was also ‘frustrating’ for White Sox’ Liam Hendriks
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks makes first appearance of season after bout with cancer
The Latest
President Joe Biden hides a smile as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the Oval Office last month to discuss the debt limit.
Columnists
Sleepy Joe flashes his steel
If the president is such a dotard, how does he keep pantsing the GOP?
By Neil Steinberg
 
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Politics
Debt ceiling: Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy deal before default deadline
Fast action is vital if Washington is to meet next Monday’s deadline when Treasury has said the U.S. will start running short of cash to pay its bills, risking a devastating default.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_113164006.jpg
Music
Taylor Swift Chicago shows: How to get to Soldier Field, where to buy merch and how to comply with the bag policy
Planning on attending The Eras Tour at Soldier Field? Here’s everything you should know before heading to the stadium.
By Katie Anthony
 
Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood has suffered from disinvestment. Efforts are underway to help revitalize the commercial corridor.
Chicago
Chicago Urban League report highlights disparities facing Black residents
The 2023 “State of Black Chicago” report spells out the disparities Black residents face in the city when it comes to health, wealth, education and more.
By Adora Namigadde | WBEZ
 
Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field will limit access to Northerly Island this weekend.
Outdoors
Swifties will hamper fishers’ driving access to Northerly Island
Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.
By Dale Bowman
 