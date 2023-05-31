With his White Sox future uncertain, Lucas Giolito living in the present

Lucas Giolito will be eligible for free agency for the first time after the season, which means it’s probably the 2019 All-Star right-hander’s last on the South Side. It also means Giolito could be dealt to a contending team before the Aug. 1 trade deadline should the Sox be out of contention in July.

“The fortunate part of it is that none of that stuff is relevant until after the season is over,” Giolito told the Sun-Times. “It’s all about living in the present and pitching in the present. It’s about going out and giving us a chance to win every time.”

Giolito, who turns 29 in July, says he knows what to fix his on.

“When the focus is there, it’s much simpler rather than filling your head with all sorts of thoughts about the future,” he said. “Just focus on the present and when we get there, we get there.”

Giolito has started three Opening Days for the Sox. He’s 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts after going 11-9 with a disappointing 4.90 ERA following remarkably consistent ERA postings of 3.48, 3.51 and 3.53 from 2019-21.

Giolito is making $10.25 million in his last year of arbitration. While it seems unlikely – Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hasn’t done big, long-term contracts with starting pitchers in the past and Giolito would place himself in a lucrative market adding a good season to his career body of work – it wouldn’t make sense for either side to shut down the possibility of Giolito re-signing. Even though a trade before the offseason arrives is more likely than that.

Giolito said the right thing in that regard.

“I think there is a possibility for anything, really,” he said. “We’ll see how that plays out.”

Burger plays second

Jake Burger played the last two innings at second base, where the third baseman has been getting reps before games. Burger handled one easy play, a slow roller to his left.

Burger also hit his 11th homer for the Sox in the ninth inning. He has 10 homers at home, tied for the most in the majors.

Vaughn locked in

Andrew Vaughn singled and doubled, extending his hitting streak to six games. He’s 10-for-23 with two homers and four doubles during the streak.

“Seeing the ball well and trying to put a good swing on every pitch that’s in the zone,” Vaughn said.

This and that

Eloy Jimenez appeared to be at less than 100% because of a leg issue but Grifol said it wouldn’t prevent him from playing right field this weekend. At designated hitter Wednesday, Jimenez extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

*Mike Trout’s .451 career on-base percentage against the Sox is the second-highest career OBP among MLB players with a minimum 200 plate appearances.

*Lance Lynn has allowed 15 home runs, one fewer than the Royals’ Jordan Lyles, who leads the majors. Lynn allowed one homer in his three previous starts, all wins.

*Guaranteed Rate hosted a naturalization ceremony for the first time, swearing in 24 people from 17 different countries.