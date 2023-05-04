The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 4, 2023
NHL News Sports

Petr Klima, Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward, dies at 58

In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists.

By  Karel Janicek | AP
   
SHARE Petr Klima, Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward, dies at 58
Czech forward Petr Klima, shown while playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has died. He was 58.

Czech forward Petr Klima, shown while playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has died. He was 58.

Mike Albans/AP

PRAGUE — Czech forward Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has died. He was 58.

The news was announced by HC Litvinov, the Czech club where he started his career in the 1981-82 season, and by Kadan, where he previously worked as the general manager. The cause of death was not given.

Litvinov said the news caused “great pain in the heart.”

Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain.

In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists. He netted another 28 times with 24 assists in 95 playoff games.

He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima,” the league said in a statement. “Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans.”

It was the last time the Oilers won the trophy.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones,” the Oilers wrote on Twitter.

They said his triple-overtime winner from the right circle in the opening game of the 1990 Final against the Boston Bruins was one of the most iconic in Oilers history.

Exactly 32 years ago on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat trick for the Oilers in 5:13 to contribute to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

The Red Wings, with whom Klima spent his first five NHL seasons before returning to Detroit for his final 1998-99 season, said they were “deeply saddened” and offered “heartfelt condolences” to Klima’s family.

Klima played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times. He was on the Czechoslovak team at the 1984 Canada Cup.

Klima’s two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league.

Next Up In NHL
The perils of being a sports fan
Andreas Athanasiou’s late-season surge with Blackhawks sets him up nicely for free agency
Blackhawks TV voice Chris Vosters returns to his baseball roots to call Cubs-Marlins
It’s all about cash and checks for one hockey bettor
Blackhawks’ strong attendance surprised everyone — but not their projection model
U.S. beats Canada 6-3 to win women’s world hockey championships gold medal
The Latest
A Wolf gas stove with red knobs.
Columnists
Don’t tread on my gas stove!
New York State has banned gas stoves in new construction. Good thing I’ve got mine, Neil Steinberg writes.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 80, rehearses Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera (A masked Ball)” with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 2022.
Music
CSO conductor Riccardo Muti to visit Syrian refugee camp
While in Jordan for a symphony concert, Muti plans to visit the Zaatari camp, a symbol of the long-running Syrian refugee situation and home to about 80,000 refugees nearly 11 years after it was set up near the Syrian border.
By Associated Press
 
Federal prosecutors say this image depicts James Robert Elliott during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Crime
Aurora man bragged Proud Boys promoted him after U.S. Capitol attack
Prosecutors want James Robert Elliott, 25, to serve nearly three-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot, where he “seemed to view himself as the star of a war movie” and repeatedly uttered a cry from the movie “300.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at New York Federal Court on Thursday for his copyright infringement trial. Sheeran was cleared of all alleged wrongdoing following the jury’s verdict on Friday.&nbsp;
Music
Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye song, jury concludes
Sheeran’s song, which came out in 2014, was a hit, winning a Grammy for song of the year. His lawyers argued that the songs shared versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression freely available to all songwriters.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meets with fans during the draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
NFL
New York, California attorneys general investigating workplace discrimination at NFL
The investigation focuses on the league’s corporate offices, not specific teams or players.
By Karen Matthews | Associated Press
 