Campaign finance reform can help keep democracy from crumbling

I applaud and will follow with great anticipation The Democracy Solutions Project initiated by the Sun-Times. My suggestion is an easy start and finish to the problems we are facing on the political frontier. Any investigation into solutions to problems with our current two-party system should begin and will end with appropriate campaign finance reform.

Politicians are very adept at evading changes to campaign financing, but they should be willing to investigate such changes given the current political landscape. By now, politicians should be very weary of having to go through cycles of fundraising and coordinating (or pretending not to coordinate) with political action committees to finance their campaigns.

Current campaign financing drives corruption and ill-advised loyalties to PACs. While politicians should be paying attention to the will of their constituents, they are too often beholden to their heavy contributors. Campaign finance reform, if done correctly, would allow politicians to remove themselves from the distractions of fundraising and from the undue influence of PACs.

Gerald E. King, Merrionette Park

Helping build democracy in other states

My biggest concern is what can I do to strengthen our democracy and to influence policy changes happening in other states? I vote, I stay informed, I debate politics with friends and family, and I support journalism.

After reading about the Democracy Solutions Project, it got me thinking about how it would be helpful to understand how a person in Illinois can help curb the erosion of rights in Missouri for transgender people, for example, or other signs of democracy failing our fellow citizens elsewhere.

Cristo Paraskevas, Park Ridge

It’s urgent to fix problems with voter access and gerrymandering

I am writing to express my concern about limitations on voter access, gerrymandering and allegations of voter fraud.

Voter access limitations are a serious problem in many states. Some states have strict voter ID laws that make it difficult for many people to vote. Others have reduced early voting hours or closed polling places in certain areas. These restrictions disproportionately affect minority voters and are a clear attempt to suppress the vote.

Gerrymandering also undermines our democracy. Politicians in many states have redrawn district lines to give their party an unfair advantage in elections. Politicians are choosing their voters instead of the other way around.

Finally, allegations of voter fraud have become a common refrain among some politicians. While there have been isolated incidents of voter fraud, there is no evidence of widespread fraud that would justify the restrictions being imposed on voters.

It is time for our elected officials to take action to protect the right to vote and ensure that our elections are fair and free. We need reforms that will expand access to the ballot, end gerrymandering, and restore confidence in our electoral system.

Steve Dominick

Modest proposals to tackle country’s problems

After reading the morning paper and again feeling like hope for our country is dim, I want to propose some suggestions.

Any sitting president should have a panel of advisers and problem solvers, including a sociologist, an environmental scientist, a psychiatrist, an economist and an additional spot for any expert in government.

These confidants should not be members of the political elite. This country should never be governed by the elite.

Members should be rewarded by the positive changes in society they can help bring about. They should always look toward the future, predicting future situations and problem solving any situation that will negatively affect our country.

The border refugee crisis is a good example. Here’s a thought: Why is there such an uproar over how many refugees are sent to each city? Why not evaluate how many souls each city lost during the pandemic and how can we incorporate the refugees with jobs and a place to live? The amount of “shortage of help” each city complains of is an oxymoron. The help and willingness are there.

Ramona Clark

Hold speeders accountable on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

I am writing to bring to your attention the continuous reckless speeding on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

It was a tragic night for the family of Kenneth Hernandez, the 45-year-old road worker who was killed near my home in Lake View while doing his job to improve the city last month. If drivers — whether they be on motorcycles or cars — didn’t abuse the speed limit and there wasn’t lack of enforcement on the outer drive, this tragedy might have been averted.

However, cars and motorcycles speed north and south all day and all night with impunity from Oak Street to Hollywood, the end of the drive, because Chicago police are lax about penalizing speeders. In addition to the speeding, the deafening noise from some of the vehicles must be in violation of some ordinance.

Now that there’s a smooth new roadway, I can just anticipate an increase in speeding and drag-racing that will occur late into the night, leading to the potential of more accidents and deaths.

I can only hope Hernandez’s senseless death will spur the city and police to finally do their jobs and crack down on the violators, enforce the laws and protect ordinary citizens and city road workers.

Kenneth Frigo, Lake View