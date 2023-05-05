Horoscope for Friday, May 5, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Lunar Eclipse (Full Moon) occurs in Scorpio today.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do your best to avoid arguments about money, possessions and financial matters, including inheritances or how something is shared. People will get angry today in a split second. It’s potentially explosive day. Don’t go looking for trouble because it’s already looking for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the Lunar Eclipse is occurring opposite your sign, with the Sun, retrograde Mercury and Uranus. This is an explosive, sensitive combination! The best way to handle this is to check yourself. Take a breath before you respond to others. Don’t take the bait.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today something going on behind the scenes might get your goat. Basically, what you’re dealing with is an unusual buildup of Full Moon energy that makes people restless, ready to fight, and emotionally angry. Do nothing. Steer clear of difficult situations, especially secrets or something going on behind the scenes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid difficulties with friends or members of groups today by postponing contentious discussions for another day. Today there is a Lunar Eclipse that will definitely trigger explosive feelings with others. Therefore, do not choose today to set things straight. Be smart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to challenge authority figures - parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Likewise, you might find it challenging dealing with family members, especially females. For your own best interests and peace of mind, avoid challenging others. Stay cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. No question. Travel plans might suddenly change or be cancelled or delayed. Avoid controversial subjects because they will lead to nasty arguments. Keep your mind on what you’re doing. Pay attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Disputes about shared property or who is responsible for what might erupt into a nasty showdown today. It’s Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Be smart and rein in your impulsive feelings because personality clashes today will not be resolved. Stay chill. If you play your cards right, you won’t have later regrets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tough day relating to others, especially partners and close friends. People will be quick to argue, and you might reach an impasse and create a situation that is difficult to resolve later. Be smart and avoid this. There is no winning today. (Don’t come on too strong, which you can do.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work-related arguments might be nasty today. Don’t get involved because you might be in a situation where later, no one wants to forgive or forget. Meanwhile, today’s Full Moon energy is accident-prone, especially at work - or perhaps with your pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids today to avoid accidents. Remove toddlers from potentially hazardous situations. Be patient with your kids. Likewise, this stressful day could create breakups in romantic relationships. Today patience is your best friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today’s Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio taking place at the top of your chart. This creates tension and emotional challenges between your dealings with family and home versus your dealings with your career and your public reputation. Take a step back. Don’t get involved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign so pay attention to everything you say and do. The Full Moon today is actually a Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio at odds with the Sun, Mercury and Uranus, which is an explosive situation. Anything might suddenly occur - out of the blue! Keep your eyes open.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Author, social activist Naomi Klein (1970) shares your birthday today. You are an excellent communicator and a great conversationalist. You are a problem solver because you are quick to see the heart of the matter. This year you will reap the benefits of your previous work. Expect to attain a leadership role, kudos, a promotion or be in the spotlight.