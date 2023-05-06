How to help migrants coming to Chicago

Newly arrived immigrants in Chicago are in need of basic necessities, the city says. Here is a list of recommended actions from organizations, community groups and legislators in Chicago offering aid:



Purchase items off Instituto del Progreso Latino’s Amazon wishlist.

Donate to Park Community Church and Refugee Community Connection’s free store.

Donate new and gently used items at 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez’s office. Find the list of requested items and a volunteer sign-up form here.

Donate to Organized Communities Against Deportation’s fundraising campaign, which will donate $300 cash contributions to families and individuals in need.

Donate to Albany Park Mutual Aid’s Support Asylum Seekers Fund, which will provide care kits to migrants in the 17th police district.

Donate items to Erie Neighborhood House, a social services nonprofit seeking donations of clothing and hygienic products.

Find more information here.

If you are an organization offering assistance to migrants and would like to be added to this list contact tips@suntimes.com.

