The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Armed standoff ends with at least 4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

The suspects were apprehended late Sunday at a home in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham, according to a source with knowledge of the arrests.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Armed standoff ends with at least 4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer
Family members and mourners gather in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue hours after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death while returning to her South Side home Saturday.

Family members and mourners gather in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue hours after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death while returning to her South Side home Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Four people have been arrested in connection with the weekend slaying of an off-duty Chicago police officer, sources said Monday.

The suspects were apprehended after an armed standoff late Sunday at a home in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham, according to a source with knowledge of the arrests.

Another source said SWAT officers responded to the home Sunday night searching for those involved in the killing of Officer Areanah Preston, 24, who was shot to death early Saturday in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue while returning home from work.

It was unclear whether all of them were directly involved in the shooting. No one has been charged, sources said.

No other details were immediately available. Police spokespeople didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Related

An autopsy found that Preston died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Sunday.

Officer Areanah Preston.

Officer Areanah Preston.

LinkedIn

Preston worked for the Chicago Police Department for three years and was assigned to the Calumet District. She was pursuing a master’s degree in criminology from Loyola University Chicago and would have graduated May 13.

It’s unclear why the police took more than 30 minutes Saturday morning to arrive at the scene after gunshots were detected by the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance system.

Related

Police say Preston was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. The first notification of a person shot came more than half an hour later, at 2:15 a.m., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The fire department was alerted that someone had been shot when a police officer arrived and radioed that an off-duty officer had been shot, Langford said.

Less than a minute later, an ambulance and a paramedic-staffed fire engine were dispatched to the scene, and tey were both rolling less than a minute after that, Langford said.

But when the fire engine arrived at 2:23 a.m., the crew didn’t find anyone injured, Langford said. The police officer already had carried Preston to his squad car and rushed her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The police haven’t released a timeline of when officers were first dispatched to the crime scene.

Related

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood the day of the shooting, asking neighbors for doorbell-camera video for the investigation.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
‘Carbon-capture’ pipeline plans across central Illinois worry land owners
Judge sets sentencing dates for ComEd conspirators
Negotiations over Biden administration claim that City Hall engaged in environmental racism are down to the wire
Catholic fundraising exec went to jail over embezzling from health system affiliated with nuns, now raising money for religious order
Wheels in motion for crackdown on Illinois car insurers
Thousands of homeowners in north and northwest Cook County facing property tax sticker shock this fall
The Latest
Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
Bears
Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson, three others
The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns, on Monday.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Fire have dismissed coach Ezra Hendrickson.
Chicago Fire
Fire dismiss coach Ezra Hendrickson
Sporting director Georg Heitz has missed on every designated player he’s signed. His best moves have been selling teenagers to European clubs, he’s shown no ability to build an MLS winner and has the Fire on track to miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year under his watch. Yet Heitz still has his job, but Hendrickson doesn’t.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Chicago
Woman’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Oakwood Beach
The body was recovered in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband doesn’t get that his parents’ visits stress me out
Rude in-laws prefer to stay in their son’s house, where their behavior send his wife’s anxiety into the next dimension.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
classof09.png
Movies and TV
Terrific ‘Class of ’09’ shows FBI trainees at three stages of their lives
Disorienting leaps between timelines mar Hulu series that delivers expertly rendered action sequences and timely commentary about A.I.
By Richard Roeper
 