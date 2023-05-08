The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023

Naperville, state of Illinois urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block ban on assault-style weapons.

Gun shop owner Robert Bevis has asked the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings upholding the ban.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Naperville, state of Illinois urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block ban on assault-style weapons.
naperville_bevis.jpg

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holds an AR15 rifle. Bevis has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that upheld an assault weapons ban adopted by Naperville in 2022.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Attorneys for Naperville and the state of Illinois urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to block local and state laws banning the sale of assault-style weapons.

Robert Bevis, a gun shop owner in Naperville, has challenged both a town ordinance and a state law ending the sale of the weapons, arguing that they violate the Second Amendment.

He has so far failed to persuade federal judges in Chicago and has asked the Supreme Court for an emergency injunction stopping the laws from being enforced while his case is heard.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who reviews such requests from Midwestern states, last week requested more information from the state and the city about their bans before ruling.

On Monday, the state and the town filed their responses, mirroring arguments they have used successfully in the U.S. District Court and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Both argued that an injunction was not justified because Bevis’ chances of ultimately winning his case are not certain. In the meantime, the safety of residents is at stake, they contended.

“A single businessperson claims he may, as this litigation proceeds, suffer financial losses because he cannot sell a limited category of extremely dangerous assault rifles of little practical use for self-defense,” lawyers for Naperville wrote.

“At the same time ... the residents of Naperville and Illinois will be placed at additional risk of mass murder,” they added. “Those consequences far outweigh applicants’ speculative and purely monetary business concerns.”

Weeks after a gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade last year, Naperville’s city council adopted an ordinance banning the sale of similar high-powered rifles, as well high-capacity magazines and other accessories. A similar state-wide ban took effect in January.

Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply, filed a lawsuit challenging the bans, and claiming he has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales because of them. A federal judge in Chicago denied his request for an injunction in January, and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Bevis in March.

A federal judge in southern Illinois was persuaded to issue an injunction against the state law last month but the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruled him last week.

Bevis, who has sued along with the National Association for Gun Rights, argues that recent Supreme Court rulings make clear that bans on specific categories of firearms violate the 2nd Amendment.

“This is an exceedingly simple case,” Bevis’ lawyers wrote in their petition for the injunction. “The Second Amendment protects arms that are commonly possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes, especially self-defense in the home.”

It was not known when Barrett will rule on the case.

Next Up In News
Lance Ten Broeck, pro golfer-turned-caddie who grew up on the South Side, dies at 67
Vida Blue, three-time World Series champion with the A’s, dies at 73
Rep. Danny Davis to make it official, will run again
Armed standoff ends with at least 4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer
Woman’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Oakwood Beach
Lightfoot’s development czar reflects on 4-year fight for balanced growth
The Latest
Pro golfer and caddie Lance Ten Broeck, a native of the South Side of Chicago, died Sunday at age 67.
Golf
Lance Ten Broeck, pro golfer-turned-caddie who grew up on the South Side, dies at 67
He was the quintessential journeyman golfer, playing at least 14 tournaments in 12 seasons, making 355 career starts on the PGA Tour, recording 11 top-10 finishes without ever claiming an official win.
By USA Today Sports
 
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the A’s to three straight World Series titles died Saturday. He was 73.
MLB
Vida Blue, three-time World Series champion with the A’s, dies at 73
Blue died at a hospital in San Francisco’s East Bay area of medical complications stemming from cancer, the Oakland Athletics said.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., represents the 7th Congressional District.
Columnists
Rep. Danny Davis to make it official, will run again
Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin last month said she was exploring a congressional bid, but would run only if Davis retired.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Family members and mourners gather in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue hours after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death while returning to her South Side home Saturday.
Crime
Armed standoff ends with at least 4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer
The suspects were apprehended late Sunday at a home in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham, according to a source with knowledge of the arrests.
By Tom Schuba
 
Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
Bears
Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson, three others
The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns, on Monday.
By Patrick Finley
 