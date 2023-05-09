Horoscope for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your assets because anything might happen. This is the kind of day where you might find money or you might lose money. Do what you can to protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you might have a genius-like moneymaking idea?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel impulsive and restless, which is why you might do or say unpredictable things. For example, you might suddenly do something that others think is reckless or crazy. Likely, you will surprise someone. Admittedly, unexpected change is happening around you, as well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You feel restless today. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. There might be a reason you feel this way because, very likely, something will happen behind the scenes that catches you off guard. Steady as she goes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend or a member of a group might throw you a curveball. You might be really surprised. Or perhaps, you will suddenly quit a group? Possibly, someone will say something to you that causes you to change your future goals. All kinds of unexpected things can happen.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you feel rebellious! You feel like Peter Finch: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” You want to have the freedom to make your own choices. Because of this, you might change your goals or your life direction. You might quit your job or openly disagree with authority figures. It’s a highly charged day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans will suddenly change today. They might be canceled, delayed or rerouted. It’s remotely possible that there could be an accident. You might also be suddenly at odds with someone about a sensitive topic, especially something controversial. Easy does it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Double check details concerning banking, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters because things are unpredictable today. Something unexpected could impact these areas. Make sure you know what’s happening so you don’t lose money.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A close friend or spouse or partner might do something that surprises you today. They might want a new arrangement? They might want more freedom in the relationship? Possibly, they will introduce you to someone who is unusual? Whatever happens might catch you off guard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your work routine will change today. All kinds of unexpected events are possible, including the breakdown of equipment, or staff shortages, late deliveries, power outages. Be smart and give yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected. Plan ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone time for your kids. (Mostly today but even this entire week.) Be aware what they’re doing — regardless of their age. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Something might be canceled, or you might receive a surprising invitation!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something will change your home routine today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. A family member might have unexpected news. Possibly, someone will knock at the door or drop by. Get dressed. Stock the fridge so that you’re ready for anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Things will not unfold the way you anticipate. There will be detours, sudden changes, new faces, new places and surprising suggestions. Don’t jump at the first thing. Take your time and assess the scene so you can give everything a sober second thought.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Billy Joel (1949) shares your birthday. You are a strong-willed person who holds to your views. Loyalty, commitment and trust are important issues for you. Because you have strong convictions, you can inspire others. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit!

