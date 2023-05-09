The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
College Sports Sports

Athlete gambling under investigation at Iowa and Iowa State

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is monitoring a law enforcement investigation of gambling among athletes at the two schools.

By  Eric Olson | Associated Press
   
SHARE Athlete gambling under investigation at Iowa and Iowa State
The University of Iowa announced 26 of its athletes across five sports are alleged to have participated in sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules.

The University of Iowa announced 26 of its athletes across five sports are alleged to have participated in sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules, and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation. In addition, Iowa State acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.

The announcements came less than a week after Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team. NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship. For example, athletes cannot bet on NFL games even if state laws would legally allow them to do so if they weren’t competing under NCAA rules. It is illegal in Iowa for a person under 21 to wager on sports.

Brian Ohorilko, director of gaming for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his office was monitoring a law enforcement investigation of gambling among athletes at the two schools. He said he knows of no evidence indicating match fixing or suspicious wagering activity on Iowa or Iowa State contests. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation. A message was left for a spokesman for the DCI’s special operations bureau.

Ohorilko declined to comment on what triggered the DCI’s investigation.Iowa State issued a one-paragraph statement on the alleged gambling violations. It said the 15 Cyclones athletes suspected of involvement are from the football, wrestling and track teams.

Athletes caught gambling are subject to losing eligibility.The University of Iowa said it is fully cooperating with the investigation, has alerted the NCAA of potential violations and hired outside counsel to assist.

Iowa said it has received information about 111 individuals — including 26 athletes from baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field and wrestling — as well as one full-time employee of the athletic department.The school said the “vast majority” are students who are on staff, former athletes or those with no connection to the athletic department.

Iowa said university leadership was notified May 2 of potential criminal conduct related to sports wagering that also suggested possible NCAA violations. The university last Wednesday was provided with a list of individuals alleged to have participated in sports wagering.In response, the university notified several athletes they would not be participating in upcoming competitions and alerted the NCAA to potential violations.

The state Board of Regents said in a statement that the wagering was conducted online at Iowa and Iowa State.”We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that University administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance,” the regents said.

Five years ago, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize betting on sports. Sports betting is currently legal in 33 states, with billions wagered every year, and the ripple effects for college sports are many.The Alabama case differs from Iowa and Iowa State in that suspicious wagering activity was detected in Alabama’s baseball game at LSU on April 28. Bohannon’s firing came three days after Ohio’s top gambling regulator barred licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games, and at least three other states followed suit.

Alabama scratched its starting pitcher shortly before the game, which LSU won 8-6. No details have been released about the nature of the suspicious bets.ESPN reported surveillance video from the sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark indicated the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time.

Next Up In College Sports
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Joe Kapp, former Vikings and Cal quarterback, dies at age 85
Boo Buie returns to Northwestern, withdraws from NBA Draft
Notre Dame lands commitment from Cole Certa of Bloomington Central Catholic
Iowa State football player from Chicago facing felony sexual assault charge
Northwestern’s Chris Collins on last season — was he really in danger? — and the future
The Latest
Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died at age 86.
College Sports
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor — legend has it he never uttered a curse word — Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories and championships in 1980 and 1986.
By Gary B. Graves | Associated Press
 
A largemouth bass caught from a golf-course pond while watching his son play. Credit: Peter Chung
Sports
Chicago fishing: Crappie fishing “on fire,” river smallmouth, lake largemouth
The improving crappie fishing leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Repoort.
By Dale Bowman
 
Robert E. Crimo III, left appears with his attorneys Gregory Ticsay, assistant public defender for Lake County, center, and Anton Trizna before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s trial date could be set in September
During a hearing at Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday, Robert E. Crimo III’s first court appearance since January, his lawyer told Judge Victoria Rossetti that they expect to be finished reviewing evidence by the fall.
By David Struett
 
Blackhawks fans and players during a national anthem.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ ticket sales booming, optimism soaring after snagging No. 1 draft pick
The Hawks sold $5.2 million worth of new season-ticket packages, including 1,200 full-season plans, in just 12 hours after winning the NHL draft lottery Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month. The Grammy Award-winning singer has just launched Samra Origina, a line of coffee named after his mother.
Taste
The Weeknd pours love into his newest production: A specialty Ethiopian coffee
The coffee is exclusively available for purchase online and at select Blue Bottle cafes.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 