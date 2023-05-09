The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
U.S. Rep. George Santos is facing federal charges

The first-term Republican, who has been the subject of mockery over fabrications on his education and religious background, has been charged with criminal offenses.

By  Associated Press
   
Michael Balsamo, Farnoush Amiri, Jake Offenhartz
Congress_Santos.jpg

Rep. George Santos has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, his college degrees and being a star volleyball player. He has also faced questions about his finances.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. George Santos, who faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The charges against Santos, filed in the Eastern District of New York, remain under seal.

The people could not discuss specific details of the case and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Reached on Tuesday, Santos said, “This is news to me.”

“You’re the first to call me about this,” he said in a brief phone interview.

The New York Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street background, college degrees and a history as a star volleyball player. Serious questions about his finances also surfaced — including the source of what he claimed was a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands of dollars in back rent.

