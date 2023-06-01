The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, June 1, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, June 1, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day. Your communication skills are strong. Issues at home are harmonious. Meanwhile, you feel creative, competitive and ready to tackle anything. (Keep in mind that you’re letting go of people, places and possessions in the coming year.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be successful in improving your domestic scene in some way. This requires your attention because recently, increased chaos and activity at home have been a demand on your time and energy. Fortunately, your diplomatic skills are tops.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The sun is in your sign and fiery Mars is in your House of Communications, which means you can talk your way into or out of anything. People will listen to you now. This is why you will easily get your way and have sway with others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even though your desire is to remain low key (despite the fact that you’re involved with younger people and fairly busy), you’re working hard to earn money and you are certainly spending it. Look for ways to be productive. What do you want to achieve?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive day! Mars in your sign boosts your confidence and energy, and the sun helps you to schmooze and get people on board with your ideas. Meanwhile, Mercury and Jupiter at the top of your chart guarantee your ability to get doors to open for you. Bravo!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel you have a lot invested in what you want to say. You want to address important issues that matter to you. (You don’t want to waste time on trivial chitchat.) Education, the media, the law and medicine have your attention now. Go after what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The secret to producing a lot today is to get the successful cooperation of others. This might come about through teamwork, your involvement with a club, or possibly a competition with someone? Authority figures will endorse you now — this is a certainty. Looking good!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things will go your way today because the moon is in your sign; plus, fiery Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. Possibly, you can explore a bit of travel because you do have a desire to “get away from it all.” See what you can do. You need a change of scenery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Partnerships have your strong focus now. In fact, your ability to see your role in your closest friendships and partnerships is excellent because you have more objectivity. Meanwhile, you can attract favors, money, assets and goodies from others — use this. Good day to talk to banks and financial institutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an industrious time for you, primarily because you are motivated to work hard and work efficiently and effectively. Once you set your standards high — you deliver. Fortunately, partners and close friends are supportive. A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful time for you. Happily, things are flowing smoothly at work. Look for ways to express your creative talents because this will be a rewarding experience for you. You don’t have to be a professional artist or get paid for what you do to enjoy expressing your creativity. Just color inside the lines.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Things are well-balanced with you right now. You’re focused on home and family; however, you’re also having fun enjoying social diversions and time with kids. Despite this, you’re working hard. Indulge your desire for change today. Do something different.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Morgan Freeman (1937) shares your birthday. You are practical, attentive and give serious thought to what interests you. You’re also witty, chatty and casual. This year is full of exciting change and increased personal freedom. Learn to be more flexible. Let go of whatever has been holding you back. Seek out new opportunities! Trust your intuition.

Next Up In Entertainment
Filipino American chefs — including team at Chicago’s Kasama — come into their own with multiple James Beard award nods
Things to do in Chicago June 1-7: The Mix
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of two rape counts
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ amazes with its many, visually glorious worlds
Taylor Swift is officially in her ‘Chicago Era.’ Here’s where you can brunch, play trivia and shake it off all week.
‘Sanctuary’ creeps are less interesting than they think they are
The Latest
Amazon corporate workers hold picket signs while participating in a walkout to protest the company’s return-to-office policies, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Seattle. Organizers called attention to the climate impact of commutes, saying it runs counter to the company’s “Climate Pledge” to be carbon neutral by the year 2040, as well as concerns about recent layoffs. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Business
Corporate Amazon workers protest company’s climate impact and return-to-office mandate in walkout
Employees of the online retailer walked out to protest a policy requiring corporate employees to return to the office three days a week and want its carbon footprint reduced.
By Associated Press
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of R-Calif., speaks as House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R.La., left, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., listen at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The bill now goes to the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Nation/World
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
The deal passed by a bipartisan coalition, despite pushback from conservatives and progressives, restricts spending for two years, suspends the debt ceiling until 2025 and imposes work rules for older people receiving food aid.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_113758390.jpg
Crime
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot on Near West Side
The off-duty cop, whose age wasn’t released, was shot in the arm, then returned gunfire but it wasn’t clear if anyone else was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama are photographed on the red carpet at the 2022 James Beard Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera House. The duo are nominated this year in the category of best chef Midwest.&nbsp;
Taste
Filipino American chefs — including team at Chicago’s Kasama — come into their own with multiple James Beard award nods
These chefs are part of a younger generation giving voice to the Filipino American experience through the language of food.
By Terry Tang | Associated Press
 
This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. Bliefnick, 39, who once appeared on an episode of the television game show “Family Feud”, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023, at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, Ill. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP) ORG XMIT: ILHO201
Downstate Illinois
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife’s slaying
By Associated Press
 