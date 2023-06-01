The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Taylor Swift Chicago shows: How to get to Soldier Field, where to buy merch and how to comply with the bag policy

Planning on attending The Eras Tour at Soldier Field? Here’s everything you should know before heading to the stadium.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Taylor Swift Chicago shows: How to get to Soldier Field, where to buy merch and how to comply with the bag policy
merlin_113164006.jpg

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ORG XMIT: TNGW116

George Walker IV, AP Photos

Taylor Swift once said: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

That’s true for the thousands of Swifties heading to Solider Field for her three-night stint at the stadium this weekend. With preparations for NASCAR underway and other events happening downtown, traveling to Solider Field will require some thinking ahead.

Here’s how to get “...Ready for It?”

Taking the CTA

The city is planning to increase Red Line service and #146 bus service during the shows, according to Soldier Field.

The closest L stop to Soldier Field is the Roosevelt Red Line stop, which is about a 20-minute walk from the stadium. The #146 bus stops at the Museum Campus, which is just a few steps from Soldier Field.

Driving

All Soldier Field parking is sold out, according to the stadium. For fans who did purchase parking at the stadium, the lots will open at 2 p.m.

Additional parking will be available at the McCormick Place parking lots (2301 S. King Dr.) and shuttles will be operating from the Millennium Park Garages to Soldier Field.

For those taking a ride-share, Columbus Drive will be closed between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive as a pick-up and drop-off area before and after the concert, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Bag policy

Soldier Field follows the NFL All-Clear Bag Policy. In order to bring a bag in, it must fall into one of these categories:

  • Clear plastic and under 12”x6”x12”
  • A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
  • A small clutch bag (4.5” x 6.5” or smaller), that can fit inside a clear, plastic bag

Fanny packs, backpacks, briefcases and diaper bags aren’t allowed.

Securing merchandise

Soldier Field will open some merchandise stands ahead of time, so fans can get their hands on Taylor Swift gear before the show. The early merchandise locations are at the Stadium Green, outside gates three and four, and along the sidewalk north of the Waldron Deck.

Here are the early merchandise hours, according to Soldier Field:

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.
  • 12 p.m. until the end of the show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Next Up In Entertainment
After hit Frida Kahlo show, Glen Ellyn museum spotlights another star: Andy Warhol
Kim Cattrall to reprise Samantha role for ‘And Just Like That’ cameo
Dear Abby: Off-leash dogs often jump on me on walking trail
Horoscope for Thursday, June 1, 2023
Filipino American chefs — including team at Chicago’s Kasama — come into their own with multiple James Beard award nods
Things to do in Chicago June 1-7: The Mix
The Latest
President Joe Biden hides a smile as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the Oval Office last month to discuss the debt limit.
Columnists
Sleepy Joe flashes his steel
If the president is such a dotard, how does he keep pantsing the GOP?
By Neil Steinberg
 
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Politics
Debt ceiling: Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy deal before default deadline
Fast action is vital if Washington is to meet next Monday’s deadline when Treasury has said the U.S. will start running short of cash to pay its bills, risking a devastating default.
By Associated Press
 
Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood has suffered from disinvestment. Efforts are underway to help revitalize the commercial corridor.
Chicago
Chicago Urban League report highlights disparities facing Black residents
The 2023 “State of Black Chicago” report spells out the disparities Black residents face in the city when it comes to health, wealth, education and more.
By Adora Namigadde | WBEZ
 
Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field will limit access to Northerly Island this weekend.
Outdoors
Swifties will hamper fishers’ driving access to Northerly Island
Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.
By Dale Bowman
 
A big grin spread across Cooper’s face as the Chicago Bears, working with the organization Devices 4 the Disabled, presented the boy with his gift after a Bears practice Wednesday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Bears surprise Highland Park’s Cooper Roberts with dune buggy-like wheelchair
Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed from the waist down after the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting.
By Stefano Esposito
 