The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Power bow to Swifties this weekend at Northerly Island

Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Power bow to Swifties this weekend at Northerly Island
Taylor Swift concerts will limit access to Northerly Island this weekend. FILE - In a Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic, in Houston, Texas. The pop star released the pulsating new song off of her upcoming album “reputation” on Sunday,Sept. 3, after previewing it during a college football game on ESPN Saturday night. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYSP102

Taylor Swift concerts will limit access to Northerly Island this weekend. FILE - In a Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic, in Houston, Texas. The pop star released the pulsating new song off of her upcoming album “reputation” on Sunday,Sept. 3, after previewing it during a college football game on ESPN Saturday night. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYSP102

John Salangsang, AP Photos

The Taylor Swift concerts this weekend will shut down driving access to Northerly Island for nearly three days, including access to the Anglers’ parking lot on the northeast corner of Burnham Harbor.

Angler parking passes will not be sold at the Northerly Island Visitor Center on Friday either. You will be able to walk into the park during park hours, but there will be no vehicle traffic other than for staff, boaters or security.

Carl Vizzone, program and event coordinator, fishing, for the Chicago Park District, emailed this morning:

From 2:30PM on Friday through Monday morning access to Northerly Island will not be available due to three day Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field. The Visitors Center will close at 4:00 PM today [Thursday, June 1] and not reopen until 10:00 AM on Monday [June 5]. There is also, simultaneously a concert on both Friday and Saturday nights at Huntington Bank Pavillion on Northerly Island. They are taking fisherman’s lot all weekend for Taylor Swift event. Please let fisherman know.

Next Up In Sports
Bears surprise Highland Park’s Cooper Roberts with dune buggy-like wheelchair
Illinois recruit Morez Johnson transfers to Thornton
Shannon Sharpe parts ways with Skip Bayless, FS1’s ‘Undisputed’
Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week
Bears need RBs to maintain run-heavy offense, so QB Justin Fields can focus elsewhere
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
The Latest
Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood has suffered from disinvestment. Efforts are underway to help revitalize the commercial corridor.
Chicago
Chicago Urban League report highlights disparities facing Black residents
The 2023 “State of Black Chicago” report spells out the disparities Black residents face in the city when it comes to health, wealth, education and more.
By Adora Namigadde | WBEZ
 
A big grin spread across Cooper’s face as the Chicago Bears, working with the organization Devices 4 the Disabled, presented the boy with his gift after a Bears practice Wednesday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Bears surprise Highland Park’s Cooper Roberts with dune buggy-like wheelchair
Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed from the waist down after the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Morez Johnson (21) shoots against Mount Carmel.
High School Basketball
Illinois recruit Morez Johnson transfers to Thornton
Following an upheaval at St. Rita this spring where teammates left and the head coach departed, Morez Johnson is headed to Thornton.
By Joe Henricksen
 
4._Photo_Credit_Andy_Warhol_at_the_Jewish_Museum__1980__Library_of_Congress__Prints___Photographs_Division__photography_by_Bernard_Gotfryd._Reproduction_number_LC_DIG_gtfy_04530..jpg
Art
After hit Frida Kahlo show, Glen Ellyn museum spotlights another star: Andy Warhol
Some of the pop artist’s best-known works go on display at Cleve Carney Museum.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Tina Skahill, the Chicago Police Department’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, filed resignation papers on Monday, saying she’s stepping down “due to retaliation.”
News
Chicago Police Department’s reform chief abruptly resigns, claiming ‘retaliation’
Tina Skahill’s exit comes just months after the ouster of her predecessor Robert Boik, who was fired after criticizing former Police Supt. David Brown’s decision to reassign nearly 50 officers under his command.
By Tom Schuba
 