The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Sports Media Sports

Shannon Sharpe parts ways with Skip Bayless, FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

The Hall of Fame tight end reached a buyout with Fox Sports to leave the morning show he’s hosted alongside Bayless since September 2016, according to the New York Post.

By  USA Today Sports
   
SHARE Shannon Sharpe parts ways with Skip Bayless, FS1’s ‘Undisputed’
“Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe will reportedly leave FS1 after the NBA Finals.

“Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe will reportedly leave FS1 after the NBA Finals.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Shannon Sharpe is leaving “Undisputed.”

The Hall of Fame tight end reached a buyout with Fox Sports to leave the FS1 morning show he’s hosted alongside Skip Bayless since September 2016, according to the New York Post.

Sharpe is expected to depart “Undisputed” in late June after the NBA Finals.

Sharpe’s departure comes after tensions between Sharpe and Bayless spilled on to the air in January following Bayless’ controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was subsequently canceled. Sharpe no-showed “Undisputed” the next morning, but confronted Bayless when he returned.

“There’s been a lot of speculation to why I wasn’t on air yesterday. ... Skip tweeted something, and although I disagree with the tweet, and hopefully Skip would take it down,” Sharpe said, before Bayless interjected: “Timeout, I’m not gonna take it down, because I stand by what I tweeted.” (Bayless’ tweet is still up as of Wednesday.)

A clearly frustrated Sharpe responded, “I can’t even get through a monologue without you interrupting.”

What’s next for Shannon Sharpe?

Sharpe has not announced his next move. But with him goes “Club Shay Shay,” his podcast that has over 1 million followers on YouTube.

Sharpe previously served as commentator for CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” from 2004-2014.

What’s next for Skip Bayless?

It is not clear who will replace Sharpe on “Undisputed.” Bayless signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Fox Sports in 2021.

This marks the second notable co-host break-up Bayless has experienced. Before joining Fox Sports, Bayless hosted ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith until June 2016.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week
Bears need RBs to maintain run-heavy offense, so QB Justin Fields can focus elsewhere
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
Cubs lose to Rays, fall inches short of sweeping best team in baseball
Kyler Gordon ready to take giant leap in 2023
With his White Sox future uncertain, Lucas Giolito living in the present
The Latest
Kim Cattrall attends the “About My Father” premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. The actress will make a cameo appearance on this season of the HBO series “And Just Like That.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Kim Cattrall to reprise Samantha role for ‘And Just Like That’ cameo
In a 2019 Mail Online interview, she vowed to “never” appear in another “SATC” movie, squashing any hopes of her return to the franchise.
By Charles Trepany | USA Today
 
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson told ESPN that he intends to attend voluntary OTAs starting next week.
Bears
Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week
He told ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” on Thursday morning that he “for sure” plans on attending voluntary OTAs starting next week after spending time with his daughter in his hometown of Fresno, Calif.
By Patrick Finley
 
A piece of buttered bread. Butter is not bad for you, though makers of butter substitutes have long painted it as unhealthy.
Eat Well
Is butter bad for you? What about margarine?
Butter contains short-chain fatty acids like butyric acid that have benefits for gut health and potentially weight management.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
The boy was shot in a home in the 4200 block of West Walton Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
4-year-old girl dies after accidentally shot by another child in River Grove home, police say
Officers found the child inside the home in the 2400 block of West Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday after the father called 911, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 