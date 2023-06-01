Shannon Sharpe parts ways with Skip Bayless, FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe is leaving “Undisputed.”

The Hall of Fame tight end reached a buyout with Fox Sports to leave the FS1 morning show he’s hosted alongside Skip Bayless since September 2016, according to the New York Post.

Sharpe is expected to depart “Undisputed” in late June after the NBA Finals.

Sharpe’s departure comes after tensions between Sharpe and Bayless spilled on to the air in January following Bayless’ controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was subsequently canceled. Sharpe no-showed “Undisputed” the next morning, but confronted Bayless when he returned.

“There’s been a lot of speculation to why I wasn’t on air yesterday. ... Skip tweeted something, and although I disagree with the tweet, and hopefully Skip would take it down,” Sharpe said, before Bayless interjected: “Timeout, I’m not gonna take it down, because I stand by what I tweeted.” (Bayless’ tweet is still up as of Wednesday.)

A clearly frustrated Sharpe responded, “I can’t even get through a monologue without you interrupting.”

What’s next for Shannon Sharpe?

Sharpe has not announced his next move. But with him goes “Club Shay Shay,” his podcast that has over 1 million followers on YouTube.

Sharpe previously served as commentator for CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” from 2004-2014.

What’s next for Skip Bayless?

It is not clear who will replace Sharpe on “Undisputed.” Bayless signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Fox Sports in 2021.

This marks the second notable co-host break-up Bayless has experienced. Before joining Fox Sports, Bayless hosted ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith until June 2016.

