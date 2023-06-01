New Stadium for Blackhawks, Bulls & White Sox? TV broadcasts have new option

A potential new home for Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox broadcasts was hiding in plain sight.

This week, Front Office Sports reported that Bulls and Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf acquired majority control of the multiplatform sports network Stadium from Sinclair Broadcast Group, with whom he had partnered through his sports media company Silver Chalice.

Stadium, which Reinsdorf helped launch in August 2017, was the first over-the-air sports network in the country. It hoped to do for OTA what ESPN did for cable, but that hasn’t come to fruition.

In 2019, Sinclair increased its ownership in Stadium for the purpose of supplying its regional sports networks with nongame programming, such as studio shows focused on college basketball and football, pro baseball and basketball and sports betting.

But now that the 19 Bally Sports-branded RSNs are under the control of Sinclair subsidiary Diamond Sports Group, Sinclair didn’t need Stadium anymore.

Reinsdorf just might.

The agreement he and the Blackhawks have with NBC Sports Chicago to air their games expires in October 2024. Until recently, it was believed the teams were likely to stay with the network rather than launch their own. But with Reinsdorf controlling Stadium, the situation has changed.

Reinsdorf and NBCSCH declined to comment. The Hawks have said they’re committed to staying with the Bulls and Sox.

At first glance, Stadium gives Reinsdorf leverage in talks with NBCSCH. But that’s not exactly the case. Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal and its NBC Sports Group, would be happy to get out of the RSN business if it could find a buyer. Last year, it sold NBC Sports Washington to Ted Leonsis, who owns the Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. He’ll relaunch the channel as Monumental Sports Network this fall.

What Stadium gives Reinsdorf is options. He could convert Stadium into an RSN or keep Stadium and run a new RSN alongside it. The infrastructure is in place. Stadium operates out of studios and offices in the United Center Atrium. Reinsdorf would have production people already on hand, and he could take more from NBCSCH, whose crew is mostly contract workers.

Granted, NBCSCH already is in place and has been a good steward for the Hawks, Bulls and Sox. But with control of Stadium, Reinsdorf doesn’t need Comcast as a partner. He would need Comcast, among other providers, to distribute the new RSN, which would require negotiating the carriage fee. Presumably, it would be in line with the regional sports fee customers currently pay.

It gets even more interesting with streaming. NBC Sports Group is still determining how to enter the direct-to-consumer sports space. It also has channels in Boston and Philadelphia and two in California. With Stadium, Reinsdorf could test the DTC space alone. Marquee Sports Network also is looking into it. NESN in Boston and YES in New York already have launched, and MSG in New York will soon.

Stadium can’t continue to exist in its current form. It needs a refresh, and Reinsdorf has the programming to make it happen. Yes, the RSN industry has been flipped on its head with Diamond Sports Group in bankruptcy court and Major League Baseball taking over Padres broadcasts. But RSNs in major markets have largely avoided the upheaval.

Reinsdorf could, too.

Remote patrol