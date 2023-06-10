Chicago outdoors: Yes, eggbombing is a thing

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed this pied-billed grebe carrying a fish back to her chicks on the North Side. “The water churn indicates the distance this female has traveled on top of the water,” he emailed. “The unique shape of her `paddle’ feet and speed at which she can slap the water with them enables her to stay on top of it, at least for a few seconds.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“On May 30th, I watched a female eggbomb my milkweed in Munster. Was able to see 16 eggs. This is about three weeks earlier than last year.” Tom Jurich

A: Bonus points for using “eggbomb” as a verb.

BIG NUMBER

1: Unconfirmed sighting of a black bear in Randolph County last Saturday

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, June 13: Christina Carter, Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14: T.J. Andre, “Geneva Finesse Techniques, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 15: Capt. Chris Taurisano, “Best Way to Catch Walleye on the Fox Chain,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

FREE FISHING

Friday, June 15, to June 18: Illinois Free Fishing Days, no license or stamps required, other regulations apply

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Thursday, June 15: Frog season opens

Friday, June 16: Perch season reopens on Lake Michigan

Through June 30:Applications for free dove hunting permits

Through June 30:Second lottery, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, June 17: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com . . . Boat America, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, uscgafoxlake.com

HALL OF FAME

July 14:Deadline to make nominations for the 2023 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Click here for the nomination form. For info, info@ilconservation.org or (217) 785-2003.