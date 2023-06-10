NASCAR street closures start rolling out this weekend. Here’s what to avoid in June.

As setup for Chicago’s NASCAR street race speeds up, so do the traffic headaches for the city’s regular drivers.

For most of June, there will be roads or lanes shut down as the city prepares for NASCAR events July 1 and July 2.

Here’s a breakdown of planned closures by day, according to NASCAR.

Saturday, June 10

Ida B. Wells Drive will be fully closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

Westbound lanes of Wells Drive between Congress Circle and Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Sunday, June 18

All lanes of Jackson Drive, in both directions, from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on June 18 to 6 a.m. on June 19.

Monday, June 19

Some lanes will be closed on Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 6 a.m. on June 19.

All lanes of Balbo Drive, from Michigan Avenue east to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will close beginning at 6 a.m. June 19.

Tuesday, June 20

One lane will be closed on northbound Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Balbo Drive. CTA will also reroute buses in both directions.

Wednesday, June 21

A lane closure begins at 6 a.m. on northbound Columbus Drive, from Balbo Drive to Jackson Drive.

Thursday, June 22

A lane closure on southbound Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road begins at 6 a.m.; the Columbus Drive underpass will remain open for access to the Museum Campus and lakefront.

Friday, June 23

One lane closure begins at 6 a.m. on southbound Columbus Drive from Jackson Drive to Balbo Drive.

Saturday, June 24

A traffic lane closure is planned for northbound Congress Circle beginning at 6 a.m.

Sunday, June 25

Beginning at 1 a.m., a full closure is planned for Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

A full closure is also set to begin then on Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

Monday, June 26

Beginning at 6 a.m., Congress Circle will be fully closed.

A traffic lane closure is also set to begin at 6 a.m. on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Tuesday, June 27

The curb lane will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road.

Wednesday, June 28

Several closures are set to begin at 8 p.m.:



A traffic lane closure on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren Street and Jackson Drive.

A full closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Drive and McFetridge Road.

A full closure of Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A full closure of Monroe Street between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A full closure of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street.

Thursday, June 29

Beginning at 5 p.m., Monroe Street is set to be local access only between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

A full closure begins at 8 p.m. of northbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

The following closures go in place at 10 p.m.:



A full closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

Local access only from Monroe Street to 11th Street between Wabash Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

Friday, June 30

A full closure of southbound Michigan Avenue begins at 5 p.m. between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

Saturday, July 1

A full closure of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street begins at 4 a.m.