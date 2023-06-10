The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

NASCAR street closures start rolling out this weekend. Here’s what to avoid in June.

Several streets in Grant Park are beginning their transformation into a high-speed race track as the city prepares for the NASCAR race and related events the first weekend in July.

By  Katie Anthony
   
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace parks a stock car to pose for photos in front of Soldier Field as he drives around the city, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As setup for Chicago’s NASCAR street race speeds up, so do the traffic headaches for the city’s regular drivers.

For most of June, there will be roads or lanes shut down as the city prepares for NASCAR events July 1 and July 2.

Here’s a breakdown of planned closures by day, according to NASCAR.

Saturday, June 10

Ida B. Wells Drive will be fully closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

Westbound lanes of Wells Drive between Congress Circle and Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.01.34_PM.png

NASCAR

Sunday, June 18

All lanes of Jackson Drive, in both directions, from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on June 18 to 6 a.m. on June 19.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.02.14_PM.png

NASCAR

Monday, June 19

Some lanes will be closed on Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 6 a.m. on June 19.

All lanes of Balbo Drive, from Michigan Avenue east to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will close beginning at 6 a.m. June 19.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.06.42_PM.png

NASCAR

Tuesday, June 20

One lane will be closed on northbound Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Balbo Drive. CTA will also reroute buses in both directions.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.09.29_PM.png

NASCAR

Wednesday, June 21

A lane closure begins at 6 a.m. on northbound Columbus Drive, from Balbo Drive to Jackson Drive.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.10.52_PM.png

NASCAR

Thursday, June 22

A lane closure on southbound Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road begins at 6 a.m.; the Columbus Drive underpass will remain open for access to the Museum Campus and lakefront.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.13.37_PM.png

NASCAR

Friday, June 23

One lane closure begins at 6 a.m. on southbound Columbus Drive from Jackson Drive to Balbo Drive.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.15.05_PM.png

NASCAR

Saturday, June 24

A traffic lane closure is planned for northbound Congress Circle beginning at 6 a.m.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.16.17_PM.png

NASCAR

Sunday, June 25

Beginning at 1 a.m., a full closure is planned for Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

A full closure is also set to begin then on Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.19.20_PM.png

NASCAR

Monday, June 26

Beginning at 6 a.m., Congress Circle will be fully closed.

A traffic lane closure is also set to begin at 6 a.m. on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.21.21_PM.png

NASCAR

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.21.34_PM.png

NASCAR

Tuesday, June 27

The curb lane will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.23.34_PM.png

NASCAR

Wednesday, June 28

Several closures are set to begin at 8 p.m.:

  • A traffic lane closure on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren Street and Jackson Drive.
  • A full closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Drive and McFetridge Road.
  • A full closure of Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
  • A full closure of Monroe Street between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
  • A full closure of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street.
Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.28.26_PM.png

NASCAR

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.28.33_PM.png

NASCAR

Thursday, June 29

Beginning at 5 p.m., Monroe Street is set to be local access only between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

A full closure begins at 8 p.m. of northbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

The following closures go in place at 10 p.m.:

  • A full closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
  • A traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.
  • Local access only from Monroe Street to 11th Street between Wabash Avenue and Michigan Avenue.
Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.32.57_PM.png

NASCAR

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.33.22_PM.png

NASCAR

Friday, June 30

A full closure of southbound Michigan Avenue begins at 5 p.m. between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.37.32_PM.png

NASCAR

Saturday, July 1

A full closure of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street begins at 4 a.m.

Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_5.38.53_PM.png

NASCAR

