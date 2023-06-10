The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire can’t let U.S. Open Cup loss linger

To make something of a season that’s already teetering, the Fire must respond to adversity much better than they did against the Dynamo.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire can’t let U.S. Open Cup loss linger
20230606_CHIvHOU_Arnaud_Souquet_01.jpg

Despite this goal by Arnaud Souquet, the Fire were eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday.

Courtesy of the Fire

When Brian Gutierrez was taken down in the 18-yard box by Dynamo goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell early in the second half of Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal, the Fire probably should have been awarded a penalty. If they had converted the spot kick, the Fire would have tied the score at 2 and had most of the final period to find a winner.

Unfortunately for the Fire, no penalty was called, and they eventually wilted in a 4-1 loss. To make something of a season that’s already teetering, the Fire must respond to adversity much better than they did against the Dynamo.

“If you get a call there and score, it goes to 2-2 at that time,” Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey said. “But, with that said, we have to have a better response even with the no-call. We can’t let referees dictate games for us like that. It won’t be the last bad call or missed call, whatever you want to call it. That’s the reality of sports. We got to be better. Just getting on with it in the future.”

The Fire’s immediate future will only be darker if they don’t show more resilience or start better than they did against Houston, when they fell behind 2-0 in the first half. The officiating — which also gave the Dynamo a questionable first-half penalty — was just one issue the Fire couldn’t handle.

“It’s the way we started the game, our mentality in a big game like this,” Fire coach Frank Klopas said. “I felt that we were very sluggish, we were not sharp, so we got no one to blame but ourselves.”

By losing, the Fire squandered what was likely their best chance to win a trophy in 2023. They’ll still have the Leagues Cup later this summer, but that 47-team event with just MLS and Mexican clubs figures to be a steep climb for the Fire.

Knowing that, the best route left for the Fire to call this year a success is to do well in MLS play and make the postseason for the first time since 2017. But the odds of that happening don’t look great. As of Wednesday, the Fire had just a 24% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Crew, the Fire have only 17 points in 16 matches, putting them on pace for around 36 points. Last year, Charlotte’s 42 points were good for ninth in the East, a total the Fire have hit or exceeded only twice since the end of 2013.

To overcome those numbers, the Fire must put Tuesday’s disappointment behind them and move on after getting banished from a tournament that means a lot to the club and its fans.

“I know that keeps being repeated by people, but it is truly something that us, as players, we felt, just in side conversations, saying to one another, ‘Damn, we really want to win this thing,’ ” Richey said. “But that’s life, and that’s [soccer] sometimes. So this one will hurt for a little bit, but we’ll have to get up off the mat and get ready for Saturday.”

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Arlington Heights? Naperville? In the city? Where will the Bears end up?
A succession of names: When baseball and TV intersect
Trading Jimmy Butler will go down as one of Bulls’ worst mistakes
Pittsburgh gamblers hoping for a big-Bucs payday
Chicago outdoors: Yes, eggbombing is a thing
Bears educate players on NFL’s gambling policy amid busts across league
The Latest
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Arlington Heights? Naperville? In the city? Where will the Bears end up?
We also asked for your thoughts on the PGA Tour’s controversial partnership agreement with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Oscar Gamble, who played for the White Sox (among other teams), had the greatest Afro in baseball history.
MLB
A succession of names: When baseball and TV intersect
Don’t you love it when baseball crosses with real or pretend life? Here is a quiz that meets at that juncture.
By Bill Chuck
 
Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_6.27.09_PM.png
Bulls
Trading Jimmy Butler will go down as one of Bulls’ worst mistakes
While the old regime did its best to control the narrative of why sending Butler to Minnesota for a package that ended up being Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn was necessary, it’s now easy to see what really happened.
By Joe Cowley
 
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton.
MLB
Pittsburgh gamblers hoping for a big-Bucs payday
BET ON IT: Pirates in contention in woeful NL Central which would mean big profits for early backers.
By Rob Miech
 
A pied-billed grebe running across the top of the water on Chicago’s North Side.
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Yes, eggbombing is a thing
A cool photo of a pied-billed grebe, eggbombing monarchs and a Downstate black bear are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 