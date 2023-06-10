WNBPA calls for charter travel after Brittney Griner, Mercury harassed in Dallas airport

LAS VEGAS — WNBA travel issues hit an unprecedented low Saturday morning when the Phoenix Mercury — Brittney Griner, specifically — were harassed at an airport in Dallas.

According to Mercury forward Brianna Turner, the team was followed by an individual who recorded them using his phone camera as he made “wild remarks.” Turner’s account of the incident, which she shared on Twitter, detailed that the Mercury gathered in a corner of the airport, contemplating how to move from their location.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association called for the league to immediately change their travel protocols, which prevent teams that can afford to charter flights from doing it so as not to create a competitive advantage.

“We cannot help but wonder if the league and teams preclude more reasonable and flexible rules regarding charter travel in 2023 to seek leverage on this issue at the bargaining table,” the WNBPA’s statement read in part.

Media personality Alex Stein identified himself as the man who approached Griner and her teammates at the airport, posting a short video in which he can be heard saying: ‘‘Hey, Britt, do you still want to boycott America?”

In its statement, the WNBA referred to Stein as a “provocateur” and criticized his actions, calling them “inappropriate and unfortunate.”

Griner returned to play this season after being wrongfully detained in Russia for 10 months following her arrest in a Moscow airport. Russian customs officials claim to have found vape cartridges with trace amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s release, which occurred in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, was met with condemnation by some, sparking concern over how Griner would travel safely given that teams fly commercial.

Ahead of the season, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was asked point-blank about steps the league would take to ensure Griner’s safety. She shared that the league had been working with security experts to guarantee her safety.

“We want to protect all of our players,” Engelbert said in part. “We’re looking at additional security for all of our players, not just Brittney, but Brittney definitely.”

The league announced before the season that charter flights would be afforded for the playoffs and all back-to-back regular-season games.

Engelbert continuously has referred to the collective-bargaining agreement, which was ratified in 2020 and extends through the 2027 season, as a reference point for when significant changes to travel might occur. This unfortunate but not unexpected circumstance involving Griner and the Mercury exposes the league’s need to implement travel changes now.

Security measures are different for each team, and after this incident, some already have begun to take stricter measures to protect players as they fly commercial. Atlanta Dream co-owner and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery tweeted that the team will have security travel with it.

Sky CEO/president Adam Fox told the Sun-Times the team would review its plans.

“While we do have team security, they do not usually travel,” Fox said. “Given what [the Mercury experienced], I would believe as a team and league that we will review our plans after we get feedback. We will always be mindful of the health and safety of our players and staff.”

The Mercury issued a statement saying they will coordinate with the league regarding the next steps to ensure players are protected. The WNBPA has made it clear that the next steps must include charter travel.

“Every commercial flight forced upon our players is a threat to their health and safety,” the WNBPA said. “We implore the league and the teams not to wait another day to change the rule regarding travel.”



