Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade returns to Humboldt Park

Hundreds of Chicagoans lined Division Street in Humboldt Park on Saturday afternoon for the 45th Annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, packing the Paseo Boricua to celebrate the culture in the heart of the city’s Puerto Rican community.

The main event of the weekend festival featured dancers, artists and community leaders, including Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Here’s a quick look at the fun, which continues in Humboldt until 10 p.m. Saturday, and from noon until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees watch the 45th annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People march in the the 45th annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times