Horoscope for Sunday, June 11, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a strong day for you because the moon is in your sign. Admittedly, you feel more emotional than usual; nevertheless, things will more easily go your way. You’re eager to talk to others. You’re also ready to spend money on fun times!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to entertain at home. People like to come to your home because you know how to please others with good food and drink. Not only will you enjoy entertaining at home, you will also enjoy redecorating where you live or doing something to make your home look more attractive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today, your ruler Mercury moves into your sign for the next few weeks, which will make you eager to talk to others and share your ideas. Today your involvement with friends and members of groups will be upbeat because you are genuinely happy to see others. You also appreciate your daily surroundings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your financial scene is favored. You might think of money-making ideas. You might also benefit financially in your dealings with friends and especially groups. People notice you today. In fact, details about your private life are public to some.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’re keen to learn new things because you want to do something to expand your mind. You might also make travel plans. Your diplomatic charm will definitely promote your good name with your peers. People are impressed with you and want to be in your company. (You enjoy the limelight.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you’re caught up in disputes about shared property, insurance issues or inheritances, authority figures will be supportive to you. Behind-the-scenes help will also benefit you. This means you are in a position to bargain and benefit from negotiations with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Conversations with friends and partners will be lively and informative. You might discuss travel plans, politics, history or philosophical ideas. You will also enjoy involvement with groups, especially related to the arts or other cultures. A romance with a friend might begin.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

At many levels, this is the best day to schmooze. For starters, you look attractive to others. They see you as charming and friendly. Meanwhile, discussions related to work, inheritances, shared property and insurance matters will favor you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac and right now you need a change of scenery. White sands, turquoise waters, or maybe mountainous trails to hike. You love it all. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events because you want some fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a pleasant day! It will please you to do something to get better organized. You’ll enjoy time spent at home, relaxing among familiar surroundings. Some of you might be involved with a pet more than usual. Discussions about shared property will favor you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with children or romantic partners will be heartfelt. You want to talk about something that is meaningful, not superficial chitchat. Fortunately, relations with partners and close friends are supportive. People want to talk to you. Furthermore, they will be generous to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Business and commerce are favored. In addition to which, you personally will also be financially blessed in your dealings with others. This is a good time for family discussions, especially about home improvements or the allocation of funds and resources.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Claire Holt (1988) shares your birthday today. You are perceptive, optimistic and disciplined about pursuing your goals, which is why you are successful. You stand up for what you believe. This is a year of service, especially to family, which means you must take care of yourself because others will turn to you for help and guidance.

