The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicago woman’s Italian dream now a reality

Meredith Tabbone, 44, has spent about three years rehabbing a Sicilian house. She’ll stay in it for the first time in July.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Chicago woman’s Italian dream now a reality
Meredith Tabbone outside her new home in Sambuca, Italy.

Meredith Tabbone expects to stay in her home in Italy for the first time in July.

Provided

Buy a $1 house in Italy, and the first question often is “Did it really cost just $1?” followed quickly by, “When can I come and visit you?”

The answer to the first is, no. The answer to the second depends if you have a friend like Meredith Tabbone, a Chicago financial adviser who has spent the last three years or so rehabbing a 17th century home in the Sicilian town of Sambuca.

“The house isn’t even done, and [almost] every trip I’ve gone on, a friend has gone with me.” Tabbone, 44, said in a recent interview.

But when she heads to Sambuca in July — her 13th or 14th trip there, she thinks — Tabbone will stay in her home for the first time.

She’s been gently urging her team in Italy — which includes three men all named Giuseppe — to please have everything done by the time she arrives. She does so mostly using Google Translate because her Italian still needs some work.

Related

Italian towns, mostly in the south of the country, have been advertising houses for $1 as a way to revive withering communities. But there’s typically a catch: The buyer must agree to spend, within a certain amount of time, a minimum amount to repair the property.

Tabbone estimates she’s spent about $285,000 to date for the two-story home, which includes buying a neighboring property, giving her about 2,700 square feet in total. She initially paid about $6,000. Her home, like that belonging to any self-respecting Italian, has a bidet — as well as three “bum guns,” hand-held devices that clip onto the wall next to an ordinary toilet.

“It’s for the benefit of sanitation, I guess,” she said.

So many accounts of Americans ditching the rat race for Italy’s bucolic splendor involve stories of maddening bureaucracy and renovations completed at a glacial speed.

Meredith Tabbone on a hike not far from her home in Sicily.

Meredith Tabbone on a hike not far from her home in Sicily.

Provided

But Tabbone said she’s dealt with relatively few frustrations.

The local people, almost without exception, have been lovely, she said.

“They are very friendly, they are very happy, and their goal in life is having the highest quality of life possible,” Tabbone said.

She can see rolling vineyards from her terrace, the sun setting. Sea breezes waft in.

“Also, the sound of the church bells, the sound of people talking loudly in their kitchen while there are pots banging around,” she said.

Next Up In News
4 killed, at least 28 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
One of 3 teens shot at CTA station boarded bus after attack, paid fare and took a seat, police say
Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School
Ban the ban, not the book? Giannoulias caps return with string of legislative wins, including anti-censorship law
Northwestern drives toward goal line on $800 million Ryan Field project
The Latest
FyaJNSJXwAAacXw.jpeg
Metro/State
Blaze injures 2 men staying at abandoned Fuller Park building
One man, 45, was in serious condition with burns and smoke inhalation. Another man, 68, was listed in fair condition with smoke inhalation.
By Kade Heather and Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_113973860.jpg
La Voz Chicago
FOTOS: Multitudes celebran las Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas en Humboldt Park
La moda de todos con temática puertorriqueña fue el gran atractivo del desfile.
By Violet Miller
 
merlin_56483483.jpg
Crime
4 killed, at least 28 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
A shooting at the 95th Street CTA station wounded three teens around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this AP file photo, John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field in Game Three of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on Oct. 28, 2016. The Evanston-born-and-raised actor returns to Chicago in November to host a screening of “High Fidelity.”
Movies and TV
John Cusack set to host ‘High Fidelity’ screening, talk at Auditorium Theatre
The screening on Nov. 1 will be followed by a conversation with the actor about the making of the film.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
AFP_33J66FU.jpg
Obituaries
Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
To admirers, the three-time premier was a capable and charismatic statesman who sought to elevate Italy. To critics, he was a populist who threatened to undermine democracy by wielding political power as a tool to enrich himself.
By Associated Press
 