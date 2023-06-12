The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
MLB Sports Cubs

Baseball by the Numbers: The war over pitching WAR

Baseball-Reference, Fangraphs use metric to measure different things.

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Baseball by the Numbers: The war over pitching WAR
Screen_Shot_2023_06_12_at_3.48.43_PM.png

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito fares far better in terms of wins above replacement at Baseball-Reference than he does at Fangraphs.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With a 3.54 ERA that easily leads White Sox starters, Lucas Giolito is by far the staff leader with 2.1 wins above replacement at Baseball-Reference.com.

At Fangraphs.com, however, Giolito’s WAR is only 1.3, with Dylan Cease and his 4.38 ERA right behind at 1.0 fWAR.

On the North Side, Marcus Stroman has been magnificent with a 2.42 ERA that leads National League qualifiers. His 3.3 bWAR is head and shoulders above that of Justin Steele, who is second on the Cubs’ staff with a 2.0 bWAR and second among NL qualifiers with a 2.65 ERA.

At Fangraphs, however, Steele’s 2.1 fWAR leads Stroman’s 1.7.

What gives?

Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference WARs usually are similar for position players, with minor gaps often because of differences in calculations of defensive runs. But pitching WARs can be radically different.

That’s because the stats are measuring different things, despite having the same name.

Baseball-Reference pitching WAR is heavily influenced by ERA, which is influenced by defense. It measures how good a team has been at preventing runs with a particular pitcher on the mound.

Fangraphs measures how well the pitcher has done his part in terms of preventing runs, independent of defensive support. So fWAR is built around fielding-independent pitching — strikeouts, walks and home runs.

Balls in play don’t count in FIP. If two pitchers have similar FIPs, they’ll have similar fWARs. A pitcher who has more balls in play eluding his defense will have a higher ERA and lower bWAR.

The Cubs, listed at Baseball-Reference with six defensive runs saved, have been a better-than-average defensive team. The Sox, at minus-18 defensive runs saved, have been subpar in the field.

In theory, if you backed Giolito and Cease with the Cubs’ defense, they would have lower ERAs and higher bWARS. If you put the Sox’ defense behind Stroman and Steele, their ERAs would rise and their bWARs would drop. But if strikeout, walk and home-run rates remained the same, so would their FIPs and fWARs.

On the Sox, Giolito’s FIP edge over Cease is only 4.19 to 4.24 and is the result of walking only 2.77 batters per nine innings to Cease’s 4.14. Per nine innings, Cease has the edge in strikeouts (9.85 to 9.30) and fewer homers allowed (1.09 to 1.33).

The Sox’ biggest bWAR/fWAR disconnect belongs to Michael Kopech, who has a 4.03 ERA and a 1.3 bWAR. But his FIP is sky-high at 5.28, leading to an fWAR of only 0.3.

For the Cubs, Steele leads Stroman in all three FIP categories per nine innings: 7.68 to 7.67 in strikeouts, 2.12 to 3.26 in walks and 0.26 to 0.53 in homers. That’s why Steele leads in fWAR, despite Stroman’s edge in ERA and bWAR.

Which WAR version is better? It depends on what you want to measure. FIP is usually a better indicator of future ERA than ERA itself. There’s value in filtering defense out of the pitching equation, as Fangraphs does.

But if you want a reflection of how well a team has done in a pitcher’s outings, that’s what Baseball-Reference WAR is built to do.

Next Up In MLB
Rookie catcher Miguel Amaya garnering praise from pitchers, focussed on growth
Less relief in sight for White Sox
Cubs’ blowout loss to Giants shows how much they rely on starting pitching
Well, look what we have here — another unsightly White Sox losing streak
Second consecutive ninth-inning meltdown sinks White Sox
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki out of lineup for second consecutive game; ailment unclear
The Latest
Country singer Jimmie Allen arrives at the American Music Awards, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
Music
Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit
Allen’s skyrocketing career has come to a halt over two lawsuits, including one filed by his former day-to-day manager, who alleges Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect her from his predatory behavior.
By Associated Press
 
This June 2, 2016 file photo shows Exelon Corporation’s Clinton Power Station through a tangle of high-voltage power lines in Clinton, Ill.
Columnists
Nuclear power is no silver bullet to wean us from fossil fuels
From home energy retrofits and rooftop solar to wind energy and battery storage, we have more and better ways than ever before to transform our energy systems away from fossil fuels.
By Ben Jealous
 
merlin_87683053.jpg
Movies and TV
Pat Sajak says he’ll leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2024
‘The time has come,’ tweets the 76-year-old Chicago native.
By Darel Jevens
 
Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch speaks during a news conference in response to the Supreme Court rolling back Roe v. Wade in its decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s case at Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ headquarters in the Loop, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Abortion
Planned Parenthood of Illinois reports spike in abortion patients since Roe v Wade overturned
Patients seeking both medication and procedure abortions rose 54% in the last year, and those needing financial and travel help more than doubled.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Rookie Miguel Amaya , left, congratulates reliever Julian Merryweather, right, after the Cubs’ win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Cubs
Rookie catcher Miguel Amaya garnering praise from pitchers, focussed on growth
Catching Kyle Hendricks as he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning was a valuable experience for Amaya.
By Maddie Lee
 