The future of Chicago’s coach house program, homeless Chicagoans still shut out of O’Hare and more in your Chicago news roundup

Have you ever come across a piece of public art in Chicago that just stopped you in your tracks?

Last week, I talked about stumbling upon a mermaid near Oakwood Beach that brought a smile to my face. But what about those public art pieces that take your breath away a little — or are just so peculiar, you can’t help but want to learn more about them?

For me, one comes to mind from a few years ago, when I was walking through Washington Park and saw a massive block of concrete through the trees. I strolled around to face it and found what I now know is Lorado Taft’s ”Fountain of Time” sculpture, which dates back more than 100 years.

I must have passed by it so many times on Cottage Grove, but in that moment, I was floored by the eerie wave of stone figures aging with pained expressions on their faces. And while I’m not particularly superstitious, I definitely wasn’t trying to make eye contact for too long with the Father Time figure positioned in front of the group.

There are so many fascinating public pieces like this throughout the city, and I’m always trying to take in as many as I can. Which one is your favorite?

Before time gets away from us, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

The push for an ADU boost: Two years after Chicago legalized the construction of backyard coach houses and basement units on a limited scale, backers of the initiative want to take it citywide. The Additional Dwelling Unit program has led to the construction of nearly 500 relatively affordable homes since May 2021, mostly on the city’s North and Northwest sides in two of five “pilot zones.” But advocates say that only represents a sliver of its potential, arguing city leaders need to put more money behind the program.

City Council takes sides: Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) introduced an ordinance to expand ADUs citywide last month. He called it a tool to encourage “gentle density and affordability” in high-cost wards like his. He has already faced pushback from some colleagues, including Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), who said he would vote “no” on the ordinance in its current form, citing what he said would be an adverse impact on quality-of-life issues like parking, noise and garbage in his ward.

Key quote: ”Hundreds of homeowners have used this program to do all the things … we hoped this program would achieve, including having space for extended family, to age in place, to earn a little bit of extra income,” said Daniel Hertz, director of policy for the city’s Department of Housing. “And for renters, it’s created more housing options for people.”

Two Chicago police officers patrol a pedestrian way near the O’hare Blue Line station at O’hare International Airport, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Eat at Meat Moot

(from left) Lamb shank and brisket at Meat Moot in Burbank. Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

I spoke with reporter Mitchell Armentrout who recommends heading to the burbs to get a bite at Meat Moot, a recently opened smoked barbecue joint in Burbank.

“They’ve got restaurants in Istanbul and all over the Middle East, but they somehow ended up in my humble hometown (certainly due in no small part to its huge Palestinian population),” Mitch said.

“Some of the best BBQ I’ve ever had. Get the short rib. Sides and soft drinks are included in the per-pound price of meat.”

📍 7909 S Harlem Ave, Burbank, IL 60459

Dancers perform during the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on West Division Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds gathered and cheered Saturday along Division Street as the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade returned to Humboldt Park Saturday.

Parade-goers embraced the sunny, warm weather but stayed cool by setting up folding chairs in the shade and sharing shaved ice bought from vendors who lined the nearly mile-long parade route. The parade was a family affair for many, even calling home relatives who had left Chicago but found Chicago hadn’t left them.

“It brings back memories of my childhood, of being here with my parents,” said Eddie Correa, who grew up in the West Side neighborhood but now lives in Tennessee. “I’m just enjoying every minute of it.”

Joined by his nephew and grandnephew, Correa said it was his first time at the parade in a decade and that he was happy to “be part of the community” again.

“Embrace the culture, embrace the people, and have a really good time,” he said he’d tell anyone going to the parade for the first time.

What is the most Midwestern thing about you?

