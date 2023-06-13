Charges pending for hit and run driver after crashing into pedestrian, parked cars near Gold Coast

A woman who ran into a pedestrian in the Gold Coast neighborhood and sped away, crashing into parked cars nearly a mile away, has been arrested.

She was driving west in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street when she hit a 40-year-old man crossing the street and left the scene about 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a head injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A few minutes later, first responders received another EMS call in the 300 block of West Erie Street and found the Nissan Altima wanted in the Chestnut crash had plowed into several parked cars.

The woman driving was not injured and was taken into custody. Charges were still pending as of Tuesday morning.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

