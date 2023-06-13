The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Petrovic and Host earn Minooka’s first state championship in bass fishing

All-American Hunter Petrovic and Hayden Host won the Illinois Bass National High School State Championship Sunday to give Minooka its first state title in bass fishing.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Hunter Petrovic (left with tournament big bass) and Hayden Host with the final day winning bag at the the Illinois Bass Nation High School State Championship Sunday on the Des Plaines River. Provided photo

Minooka’s All-American Hunter Petrovic and Hayden Host won the Illinois Bass Nation High School State Championship Sunday on the Des Plaines River with 25.22 pounds, anchored by Petrovic’s 4.23-pound largemouth bass, big fish of the tournament.

“[They] really worked for this one,” Petrovic’s dad Brian texted. “A stingy river, mechanical issues Day 1 that cost us valuable fishing time, to a really slow start on Championship Sunday. Boys fought through it all and ground out a HUGE WIN for Minooka.”

It was Minooka’s first state championship in bass fishing.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Zach Wolfe and Ryan Kotara were second with 24.4. That makes Nationals interesting. Wolfe and Ryan’s brother Jackson qualified out of ICASSTT. They will fish together, while Ryan, who qualified Sunday, will fish solo with their dad as boat captain, at Nationals in late July on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Click here for results.

