Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Police continue search for missing Logan Square woman last seen heading to River North job

Allison Hague, 34, was on her way to work Sunday but never arrived.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot_2023_06_13_at_11.40.59_AM.png

Allison Hague, 34

Chicago police

A Logan Square woman, last seen heading to work in the River North neighborhood, has been reported missing, according to police.

Allison Hague, 34, was last seen leaving her home in the 1900 block of North California Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police said. She was on her way to work in the 700 block of North Clark Street but never arrived, police said.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.

