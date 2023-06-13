Police continue search for missing Logan Square woman last seen heading to River North job
Allison Hague, 34, was on her way to work Sunday but never arrived.
A Logan Square woman, last seen heading to work in the River North neighborhood, has been reported missing, according to police.
Allison Hague, 34, was last seen leaving her home in the 1900 block of North California Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police said. She was on her way to work in the 700 block of North Clark Street but never arrived, police said.
She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.
The Latest
Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32.
Gloomy Hulu series revisits the working-class characters from 1997 movie, many of whom are struggling and suffering.
All-American Hunter Petrovic and Hayden Host won the Illinois Bass National High School State Championship Sunday.
Taylor and Maya Mason have opened a standalone taqueria in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
An officer finally used a stun gun to subdue Dani Rubio, 32, who had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit and was carrying crack cocaine in his pocket, according to Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Aldina Vulic.