Horoscope for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to discuss money, earnings and cash flow as well as expenditures related to children, vacations and social events. People are sensitive and emotional, and these topics will be particularly touchy. Steer clear of them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Once again, the moon is in your sign; however, today it is at odds with Venus and Mars, which is poor for socializing. It makes dealings with others a bit strained and possibly defensive or guarded. Don’t push issues with others. Go along to get along.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Choose your words carefully when talking to others. For the most part, because the sun and Mercury are in your sign, you will communicate successfully with everyone. Nevertheless, some behind-the-scenes issues could create a problem with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Postpone financial discussions for another day because today, people are too touchy about financial matters as well as possessions that you might own. These financial discussions could also include the finances of a group or an organization. Keep a low profile.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do what you can to be diplomatic when dealing with everyone, because you will encounter difficulties, especially with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. In all likelihood, these difficulties will be public. Others will notice. However, relations with friends and groups are positive. Go with what works.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because they’re too sensitive to discuss. People are touchy and arguments will break out. Meanwhile, someone will listen to you today because the sun and Mercury are at the top of your chart. Think carefully before you speak.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Postpone discussions about inheritances, insurance disputes and shared property for another day because you will make poor progress today. People will only fight. Instead, explore travel plans or issues related to higher education, publishing, medicine and the law.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with partners, close friends, parents and bosses are dicey today. No question. People will be ready to pounce. Therefore, steer clear of sensitive topics. You have to know when to hold and when to fold, and today is not the day for these discussions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s a blessing that relations with partners and close friends are warm today, because issues related to your work might be dicey! If you disagree about things with coworkers or fellow students, don’t pursue this. Agree to disagree. “A soft answer turneth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents must be extra patient with their kids today because your dealings with them will be challenging. (Some days are like this.) Likewise, romantic discussions will also be challenging because people are emotional and overly sensitive. Keep this in mind. Patience is your best ally.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do what you can to keep the peace at home because this will make life easier for everyone, including you. Conversations with partners and close friends are touchy and sensitive today. It’s important to recognize how important timing is. Wait for a better day to mention your concerns. (Then, everyone wins.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Daily conversations, especially with siblings, relatives and neighbors might easily lead to arguments and petty retorts. This is because people are quick to feel injured or slighted today. Instead, throw your energy into home repairs, family discussions and making improvements to where you live. This is a safe choice.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lucy Hale (1989) shares your birthday. Your strong confidence makes you want to get involved and take charge of situations. This is because you’re a natural leader and you see solutions quickly. Take inventory of your life this year because it’s time to let go of people, places and things from the past that have held you back. Take time to commune with nature.

