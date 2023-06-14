The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: How can I sway my lover to leave his wife and kids?

Woman is willing to end her marriage to be with her former classmate, but so far he hasn’t said he’ll do the same.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: How can I sway my lover to leave his wife and kids?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: In high school, I had a close male friend, “Adam.” After graduation, I moved out of state. We remained friends for a while in college, calling, writing and visiting each other. He often declared his love for me, but I was interested only in a friendship.

As with most high school relationships, we lost contact. Now, rereading old letters from friends, I realize there was a constant theme that we were perfect for each other and I should give him a chance.

Fast-forward 20 years: My husband and I went back for a high school reunion and I met Adam’s wife. We all went out to dinner and had a very nice time. Adam and I exchanged phone numbers, agreed to stay in touch and we actually did. For eight years, we have been texting and staying in touch.

Our marriages have deteriorated and we complain about our spouses, but also have real conversations and have grown very close. Three months ago, we met halfway between our two cities and began an affair. We now meet once or twice a month and spend the day in bed. We call each other once a day and text constantly. He even came to my city with his best friend who knows about us.

I’m falling in love with Adam. He says he’s unhappy and thinks about separating from his wife. I’d leave my husband for him and move to his state because his children are younger. He hasn’t made any promises about the future, but he constantly tells me how his wife yells at and belittles him. I think we could be very good together. How can I convince him we deserve this chance? — HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEART

DEAR SWEETHEART: While you are willing to leave your husband, Adam’s situation is more complicated. There are younger children involved and, as verbally abusive as his wife may be, he may not wish to disrupt their lives. Divorces are painful, messy and expensive.

I think it would be in your best interests to lay your cards on the table and ask Adam what his plans are regarding his wife and his children and where you fit in. Then cross your fingers and pray he is honest with you because the odds are NOT in your favor. (Just sayin’.)

DEAR ABBY: I’m married to a wonderful man, but his driving is very stressful for me. He usually drives 10 to 30 miles over the speed limit. Sometimes, he’ll approach a turn that’s marked 25 doing 48. His car has a large digital readout of the speed, and I can easily see it. If I say anything he gets very angry, and as he’s getting older — mid-70s — his reaction time isn’t optimal. Help! I don’t know what to do. — STRESSED SPOUSE IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR SPOUSE: I can think of several things you can do: Stop looking at the speedometer, sit in the back seat, close your eyes and pray — or drive yourself.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Does teen’s crush still like him, now that she’s on TV?
Dear Abby: I am dying and yearn to travel, but husband questions expense
Dear Abby: Live-in partner sends all his money to his adult children, and it’s making me crazy
Dear Abby: Compared to my husband’s real illnesses, my sister’s overblown maladies seem trivial
Dear Abby: Sons, daughters upset that I plan to be cremated
Dear Abby: Obnoxious grandma excluded from bride’s dress shopping
The Latest
Ambrosio “Red” Montaño, manager of Value Plus Mufflers in North Center, shows a metal plate installed under a Toyota Prius used to deter catalytic converter thefts. Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times
Editorials
Make catalytic converters less of a ‘hot’ commodity by tackling thefts nationally
Illinois and others states have taken steps to stop thefts that are on the rise in Chicago and elsewhere. But without national action, theft crews won’t be deterred from selling their stolen goods across state lines without much scrutiny.
By CST Editorial Board
 
FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That’s according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) ORG XMIT: WX104
Columnists
Voting rights reforms are still needed after Supreme Court ruled against gerrymandered map
The decision striking down Alabama’s gerrymandered congressional map was a rare win. Our future as a multiracial democracy depends on ensuring the full protections of the Voting Rights Act.
By Marc H. Morial
 
ELEMENTAL_ONLINE_USE_m471_22.pub16.1454.jpg
Movies and TV
Love fuels the talking flame in Disney’s beautiful, engaging ‘Elemental’
Animated story of earth, wind, fire and water isn’t top-tier Pixar, but its screen-popping visuals carry the day.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 14, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Lance Lynn gave up a pair of homers in the first inning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Early home runs against Lynn, listless offense doom White Sox
Dodgers’ 5-1 win drops White Sox to 10 games under .500
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 