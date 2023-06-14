The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture News

Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set, prosecutors allege

Prosecutors allege that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had used pot and alcohol and may have been hungover when she put a live round into a gun that killed a cinematographer.

By  Susan Montoya Bryan | Associated Press
   
SHARE Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set, prosecutors allege
Alec_Baldwin_Set_Shooting.jpg

The “Rust” set in New Mexico. In October 2021, Alec Baldwin pointed a gun at a cinematographer and fired, killing her and wounding the director. Prosecutors are considering re-charging Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust,” prosecutors are alleging, saying she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver that the actor used.

They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. The prosecutors accused her of having a history of reckless conduct and argued that it would be in the public interest for her to “finally be held accountable.”

Related

Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, said Tuesday that the prosecution has mishandled the case.

“The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah,” Bowles told The Associated Press. “The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth, apparently.”

A preliminary hearing for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled in August. A judge is expected to decide then if there’s probable cause for Gutierrez-Reed’s charge to move forward.

Related

In the response, the prosecutors also noted that they expected to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin, depending on the results of an analysis of the gun and its broken sear. The items were sent to the state’s independent expert for further testing.

The involuntary manslaughter charge faced by Baldwin, who also was a producer on the film, was dismissed in April, with prosecutors citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in October 2021 when it went off, killing her and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys had argued in their motion that the prosecution was “tainted by improper political motives” and that Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and the initial special prosecutor she appointed, Andrea Reeb, “both used the tragic film set accident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins as an opportunity to advance their personal interests.”

The defense lawyers contend that the permanent damage done to the gun by FBI testing before the defense could examine it amounted to destruction of evidence and a violation of the court’s rules of discovery. They also argued that the “selective prosecution” of Gutierrez-Reed was a violation of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The prosecutors also acknowledged the unanswered question of where the live rounds found on set came from, saying they were trying to find out and that the investigation was ongoing. They also suggested there was evidence to support the theory that Gutierrez-Reed herself may be responsible, and if so, more charges may follow.

They offered no specifics in the filing as to what that evidence might be.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Blackening’ hilariously slays the cliches and stereotypes of horror
Love fuels the talking flame in Disney’s beautiful, engaging ‘Elemental’
‘The Full Monty’ update mostly strips away the fun
‘The Flash’: Speedy superhero zooms to the past in well-acted but overlong adventure
Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ actor, dies in motorcycle accident
Pat Sajak says he’ll leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2024
The Latest
Britt Edwards (from left), Qiana McNary, De’Jah Perkins and Melanie McCullough star as “The Real Housewives of Motown” at Black Ensemble Theater.&nbsp;
Theater
‘Real Housewives of Motown’ showcases the women who stood proudly in the shadows of hitmakers’ love
Latest musical at Black Ensemble Theater features some of Motown’s biggest hits.
By Jack Helbig — For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_113580559.jpg
Bears
DeMarcus Walker embracing leadership role with Bears
The veteran defensive end is part of a group of newcomers who have infused the Bears with new energy after a 3-14 season. ‘Smart. Electric ... it’s just a different feel out there right now,” veteran safety Eddie Jackson said.
By Mark Potash
 
NASCAR’s first-ever street race comes to Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend. Concrete barriers will be erected to enclose the race course and protect the public from debris from crashes.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
NASCAR Street Race: CPD officers must work overtime for traffic control
With crowds expected to flock to the lakefront for the Fourth of July races, CPD says off-duty officers, those from other districts will be deployed to direct traffic downtown.
By David Struett
 
Students and families listen as Archdiocese of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks during lunch at St. Genevieve Catholic School, 4854 W Montana St., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Invest in Kids is a school choice program worth keeping
A Loyola University Chicago Law School professor defends the program as a cost-saving alternative that provides lower-income families with the option to attend Catholic schools if they choose.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A screengrab of a video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that shows the moments before police shot and killed Sharell Brown.
City Hall
In abrupt about-face, Finance Committee signs off on $1 million settlement tied to controversial police shooting
In January, opposition from police union allies on the City Council allies forced then-Finance Committee Chair Scott Waguespack to yank the $1 million settlement to the mother of Sharrell Brown off the agenda. But Wednesday, it passed with little or no debate.
By Fran Spielman
 