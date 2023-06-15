The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Live WWII-era rocket discovered in Antioch-area yard

The Lake County bomb squad recovered the object and detonated it. It was determined to be live. The residents of the property were evacuated as a precaution.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Live WWII-era rocket discovered in Antioch-area yard
An object that resembles a World War II-era rocket was found in unincorporated Antioch Thursday.

An object that resembles a World War II-era rocket was found in unincorporated Antioch Thursday.

Provided

While doing yard work, an Antioch-area family found something much more intriguing than the typical yard finds of stubborn roots or giant rocks.

After striking something with sharp edges in the ground, the family dug up what may be a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 25000 block of West 3rd Street in unincorporated Antioch late Thursday morning, then called in the Waukegan bomb squad to assist with the object, which resembles an anti-tank rocket.

An object that resembles a World War II-era rocket was found in unincorporated Antioch Thursday.

An object that resembles a World War II-era anti-tank rocket was found in unincorporated Antioch on Thursday.

Provided

People on the property were evacuated as a precaution, and the bomb squad collected the object, detonated it in a safe location and now believe it was a live round.

It’s not clear how long the object had been in the ground, Lake County sheriff’s spokesman Chris Covelli said.

Next Up In News
Long-sought Chicago casino could open by Labor Day as Bally’s plan for temporary site clears state hurdle
AmeriCorps grants $2.2 million to Chicago, downstate Illinois groups for public health programs
Austin man tries to fight flames after his 154-year-old home catches fire
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen in Forest Glen
New mayor off to ‘very encouraging start,’ local business leader says
Businessman James Weiss guilty of bribing 2 state lawmakers
The Latest
State regulators gave preliminary approval to a plan for a temporary casino to open as early as this summer at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., pictured here in July 2022.
Casinos and Gambling
Long-sought Chicago casino could open by Labor Day as Bally’s plan for temporary site clears state hurdle
The Illinois Gaming Board’s “preliminary suitability” finding allows Bally’s to lay the groundwork for operations both at the Medinah Temple in River North and the permanent $1.7 billion casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, expected to open by 2026.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Lloyd Price (Saint Aubyn, left) and his friend/business partner Harold Logan (Stanley Wayne Mathis) have much to talk about in “Personaity: The Lloiyd Price Musical” at the Studebaker Theater.&nbsp;
Theater
Top-notch cast, glorious songs and plenty of personality combine for first-rate ‘Lloyd Price Musical’
In the 1950s and ’60s, Price had a number of hits, most notably “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and “Personality.”
By Jack Helbig — For the Sun-Times
 
Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter speaks in May.
Bears
Bears sign last two rookies in draft class
Thursday, Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and former Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson signed their four-year rookie contracts. Both were second-round picks in April.
By Patrick Finley
 
600x200.jpg
News
AmeriCorps grants $2.2 million to Chicago, downstate Illinois groups for public health programs
The AmeriCorps grants aim to improve public health, food and educational services for students and seniors.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Jim Bowers, the owner of the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, speaks to insurance agents after the house caught fire early Thursday, June 15, 2023. The home, which was designated landmark status in 2022, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city.
News
Austin man tries to fight flames after his 154-year-old home catches fire
The fire early Thursday at the landmark Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue was mostly confined to the attic, the homeowner said.
By Cindy HernandezSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 