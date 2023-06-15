Live WWII-era rocket discovered in Antioch-area yard

While doing yard work, an Antioch-area family found something much more intriguing than the typical yard finds of stubborn roots or giant rocks.

After striking something with sharp edges in the ground, the family dug up what may be a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 25000 block of West 3rd Street in unincorporated Antioch late Thursday morning, then called in the Waukegan bomb squad to assist with the object, which resembles an anti-tank rocket.

An object that resembles a World War II-era anti-tank rocket was found in unincorporated Antioch on Thursday. Provided

People on the property were evacuated as a precaution, and the bomb squad collected the object, detonated it in a safe location and now believe it was a live round.

It’s not clear how long the object had been in the ground, Lake County sheriff’s spokesman Chris Covelli said.

