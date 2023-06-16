Picture Chicago: 11 of the best Sun-Times photos this week

A lone building is flanked by empty lots on South Michigan Avenue near East 113th Street in Roseland on the Far South Side, Wednesday, June 14. The city’s Department of Planning and Development has selected for redevelopment three locations along Michigan Avenue: The former Gately’s People’s Store site at 11201; the Roseland Theater; and parcels at 115th Street, where a CTA L stop is planned as part of the proposed Red Line extension.