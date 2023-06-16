The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
A vendor holds a fan with a Puerto Rican flag printed on it during the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on West Division Street in Humboldt Park, Saturday, June 10.

A vendor fans herself during the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on West Division Street in Humboldt Park, Saturday, June 10.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 11 of the best Sun-Times photos this week

Politically connected businessman James T. Weiss was found guilty of bribing two Illinois lawmakers, thousands turned out for the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade in Humboldt Park, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered Northwestern graduates advice he learned from “The Office.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Politically connected businessman James T. Weiss walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a jury found him guilty of honest services wire and mail fraud, bribery, and lying to the FBI, Thursday, June 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A lone building is flanked by empty lots on South Michigan Avenue near East 113th Street in Roseland on the Far South Side, Wednesday, June 14.

A lone building is flanked by empty lots on South Michigan Avenue near East 113th Street in Roseland on the Far South Side, Wednesday, June 14. The city’s Department of Planning and Development has selected for redevelopment three locations along Michigan Avenue: The former Gately’s People’s Store site at 11201; the Roseland Theater; and parcels at 115th Street, where a CTA L stop is planned as part of the proposed Red Line extension.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker receives an Honorary Doctor of Laws during Northwestern University’s commencement ceremony at Ryan Field in Evanston, Monday, June 12. Pritzker delivered the commencement address, offering graduates practical advice he learned from some of his favorite characters on “The Office.” Steve Carell, one of the stars of that show, was in the audience because one of his children was graduating.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker walks alongside Michael H Schill, president of Northwestern University, at the commencement ceremony at Ryan Field in Evanston, Monday, June 12. Before giving the commencement address, offering graduates practical advice he learned from some of his favorite characters on “The Office,” Pritzker received an honorary degree from his alma mater.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Alexandra Flojo, 19, strings together dried flowers during a celebration of the Triangle Garden at the McKinley Park Community Garden, Saturday, June 10.

Alexandra Flojo, 19, strings together dried flowers during a celebration of the Triangle Garden at the McKinley Park Community Garden, Saturday, June 10. Chicago artist and activist Latham Zearfoss, with Anders Zanichkowsky, created colorful ice sculptures that had seeds in them in Winter 2023. When the ice melted, it helped form what is now known as the Triangle Garden.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Robert Smith performs with The Cure at the United Center, Saturday, June 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A cyclist rides near Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on West Division Street, Saturday, June 10.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer watches as people enter and exit the CTA O’Hare Blue Line Station at O’Hare International Airport, Monday, June 12.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jim Bowers, the owner of the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue in Austin, stands on his porch after the house caught fire early Thursday, June 15. The home, which was designated landmark status in 2022, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A group of Chicago Cubs fans wear pride jerseys walk toward the entrance of Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs Pride Night, Tuesday, June 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

