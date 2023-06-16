The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
NBA Sports

Ja Morant gets 25-game suspension for displaying firearm

Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA said.

By  Teresa M. Walker | AP
   
SHARE Ja Morant gets 25-game suspension for displaying firearm
The NBA suspended Grizzlies guard Ja Morant or the first 25 games of the upcoming season.

The NBA suspended Grizzlies guard Ja Morant or the first 25 games of the upcoming season.

Brandon Dill/AP

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday.

Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA said. It is the second time he has been suspended in the last three months for showing a firearm on social media, following an eight-game suspension in March.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Next Up In NBA
Michael Jordan will sell his majority ownership stake in the Hornets
Joe Cowley’s annual ‘Mock Draft Surely to Go Wrong by Pick No. 4’
Dwyane Wade expresses interest in investing in Sky
Nuggets take home first NBA title in rugged win over Heat
Well, look what we have here — another unsightly White Sox losing streak
Trading Jimmy Butler will go down as one of Bulls’ worst mistakes
The Latest
Heather Mack in January 2015.
Crime
Heather Mack pleads guilty to plotting mother’s 2014 murder in Bali
Mack has given varying explanations over the years of what happened to her mother at the Bali resort in August 2014. Oak Park police had been called to their home in the western suburb 86 times in the years before the killing.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Bears set training camp schedule
Fans will be allowed to watch nine practices at Halas Hall: on July 27-29, July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 4 and Aug. 8-10.
By Patrick Finley
 
Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets.
Bulls
Michael Jordan will sell his majority ownership stake in the Hornets
Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019.
By Steve Reed | Associated Press and Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather at Trump Tower ahead of his indictment on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Democracy Solutions Project
Trump’s indictment has barely made a ripple in 2024 presidential race
For the charges against Donald Trump to shake up the 2024 election, the DOJ needs to fix his actions within a larger plot, a University of Chicago expert writes. Did Trump intend to use state secrets to advance his family’s business interests abroad?
By William Howell
 
A family walks past the sterm of “Prairie Boat” at Beaubien Woods. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
‘Prairie Boat’ highlights attention to work at Beaubien Woods
“Prairie Boat,” a new gathering space at Beaubien Woods, highlights changes and updates at the often neglected site on the Southeast Side.
By Dale Bowman
 