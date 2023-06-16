The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Air quality levels remain good as low-hanging clouds cover the region

“We’re not getting into levels like what happened a few weekends ago,” according to NWS meteorologist Ricky Castro.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Chicago skyline seen from Rainbow Beach Park in South Shore in November 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

It may be hazy outside but Chicagoans should not have to worry about air quality levels over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality levels were considered “good,” as of 10 a.m. Friday but forecasted to move into the moderate range over the weekend.

Still, people with severe respiratory illness should be cautious of any elevated levels, Castro said.

Earlier in the week, air quality in parts of Minnesota hit “red” on the U.S. government’s color-coded index, meaning it was unhealthy for everyone, as smoke continued to drift into the area. St. Paul had an air quality index, reading of 256 Wednesday — on an index that runs from zero to 500. The city has since dropped to moderate levels.

Areas of Wisconsin also saw reduced air quality levels but it did not impact the Chicago region, Castro said.

Some of the Friday morning haziness in the downtown area could be due to low-hanging clouds, the sun was forecasted to come out later in the day, Castro said.

The city should start warming up over the next few days, after a week of unseasonably cool temperatures, according to Castro.

By next weekend’s summer solstice “we should start to get back to actual summer-like temps,” Castro said.  

