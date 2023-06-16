The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Sports Outdoors

IDNR announces dates for draws of waterfowl blinds, those great social events

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the dates for the drawings for waterfowl blinds, the great social event of the summer around Illinois outdoors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
The waiting crowd for the waterfowl blind draw in 2019 at Rice Lake SFWA. Credit: Dale Bowman

The waiting crowd for the waterfowl blind draw in 2019 at Rice Lake SFWA.

Dale Bowman

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday the drawing dates for the waterfowl blinds at state sites.

The drawings are the great social event of the summer for Illinois outdoors. Some of the bigger Downstate draws bring crowds of thousands.

The blind draws for the Chicago area and other far northern sites are on Saturday, July 29. Most Downstate and Illinois sites are drawn on Sunday, July 30. The two-year draws for Mississippi blinds are either on July 16 or Aug. 5.

I noticed one tweak this year: “Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings.”

Click here for details from the IDNR.

I like to visit different sites for the draws each summer. If you have a suggestion for a site I should visit this year, please let me know. Email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

