Saturday, June 17, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, June 17, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Until 11 p.m. PDT, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to think about how you can improve your communications with your daily contacts — siblings, relatives and neighbors. Do you listen to what others are saying, or are you just waiting for your turn to speak?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s new moon is a chance to give yourself a report card about your relationship to your possessions and whatever you own. Are you in charge? Or do your possessions own you? Are you skillful in making what you own work for you? Think about this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the only new moon in Gemini all year is taking place, which is the perfect time to take a realistic look in the mirror to check out your image. Are you happy with the impression that you create on your world? Can you do anything to improve it?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today’s new moon is a gentle reminder that we need a balance of work, play and a spiritual touchstone or belief system. This is a good day for you to think about your values and what you think about when you’re in the dark. We all believe in something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Friendships play an important part not only to enrich our lives but also to make us healthier. Studies have proven this. Are you happy with the friends you have? Do you hang out with quality people? If you want to have friends, be friendly!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the only new moon all year that is taking place at the top of your chart is happening. That means this is an excellent time for you to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Where do you want to be five years from now? One year from now?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

What further education or training might you get so that you are more proficient or more successful in your job? Likewise, what further education or travel might enrich your life? As long as you’re alive, you can keep learning and expanding your world.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to think about red-tape details and loose ends that you might have to deal with pertaining to taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances, wills and estates. If there is something that has to eventually be done, do it. Make your life easier.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The new moon this weekend is directly opposite your sign. This is the only time all year this occurs. It means it’s your perfect opportunity to think about how to improve your closest relationships — with friends, partners and spouses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When it comes to work, you’re no slouch. The new moon this weekend is the perfect time for you to think about how you can improve your job or the way you do your job. Likewise, do you have ideas about how you can improve your health?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the ideal time for you to think about the balance that you have in your life between work and play. Are you happy with this balance? Do others think that you work too much? Would they say that you play too much? Do you respect your creative talents?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The new moon this weekend is a wonderful opportunity for you to think about how you can improve your relations with various family members. Likewise, it’s the best time all year for you to think about what you can do to improve where you live. Ideas?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Erin Murphy (1964) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and inspirational. You are also an excellent performer who knows how to entertain others. Lucky you! This is a fun-loving, social year. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun and enjoy yourself. Remember your goals. Old friends might reappear.

