Body of man reported missing after concert at The Salt Shed found in Chicago River

A body found Saturday in the Chicago River has been identified as a 26-year-old man who went missing earlier this week after attending a concert at the Salt Shed.

Noah Enos, 26, was last seen Monday night while attending a concert by the band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the West Town venue.

Enos’ body was recovered from the river near the venue in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, police said and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Enos was last seen on surveillance video about 9:30 p.m. Monday talking to people at the show before leaving the venue and heading north on Elston Avenue, his girlfriend Nicole Wijs said. His phone stopped working shortly after.

Wiis reported him missing after becoming worried when he didn’t return home after the show, which was only a short walk from their apartment.

Wijs said Enos attended the show with a co-worker, but they became separated at the venue.

“As soon as I saw he didn’t know where Noah was I completely collapsed,” Wijs said. “That was absolute confirmation that something was terribly, terribly wrong.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.