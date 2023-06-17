Body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Saturday morning near The Salt Shed concert venue in West Town.
About 9:45 a.m. the unidentified male was found in the water near the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office was still working to identify him. An autopsy is expected to be performed this weekend.
A 26-year-old man went missing after a show at The Salt Shed late Monday. Authorities haven’t said whether they think the cases are related.
