The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed

A man went missing after a show at the venue earlier this week. Authorities have not identified the person found dead in the water Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed
A Chicago police SUV.

A person was found dead in the Chicago River Saturday morning.

Sun-Times file

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Saturday morning near The Salt Shed concert venue in West Town.

About 9:45 a.m. the unidentified male was found in the water near the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was still working to identify him. An autopsy is expected to be performed this weekend.

A 26-year-old man went missing after a show at The Salt Shed late Monday. Authorities haven’t said whether they think the cases are related.

Related

Next Up In News
5 wounded in overnight shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo
Juvenile driving stolen car causes fatal crash on West Side: police
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Man dies after found shot on sidewalk in Garfield Park
Man fatally shot in car in Belmont Cragin
Gage Park field house to serve as respite center for hundreds of migrant men
The Latest
A person jogs around 1900 North Stockton Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood hours after a shooting early Saturday morning, June 17, 2023. The shooting was preceded by an argument around 4:40 a.m., according to Chicago police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
5 wounded in overnight shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo
A group of people were gathered outside near the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive when an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots around 4:40 a.m.
By Violet Miller and Cindy Hernandez
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Juvenile driving stolen car causes fatal crash on West Side: police
The crash happened at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1600 block of West 80th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Reds_Cubs_Baseball__2_.jpg
Cubs
Sprained right wrist lands Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom on IL
Wisdom aggravated the ongoing issue in the sixth inning Friday when he slid for a ball in left field.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Eppie Lederer, the longtime Sun-Times advice columnist who wrote under the name Ann Landers.
Columnists
Covering LGBTQ+ issues, including an Ann Landers column lauded as ‘a beacon of light in a dark world’
The Sun-Times has covered LGBTQ+ communities with growing understanding and support for 75 years.
By Neil Steinberg
 